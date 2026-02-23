M-A Music Boosters (MAMBO)
M-A Music Boosters (MAMBO) has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

M-A Music Boosters (MAMBO)

About this event

Sales closed

M-A Music Boosters (MAMBO)'s Big Band Dance Silent Auction

Pick-up location

555 Middlefield Rd, Atherton, CA 94027, USA

$150 Cafe Borrone Gift Card item
$150 Cafe Borrone Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$150 gift card from Cafe Borrone, a local Menlo Park favorite since 1989!

$50 Lutticken's Gift Card item
$50 Lutticken's Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Lutticken's on the Alameda.

One month membership to Z-Ultimate Martial Arts Studio item
One month membership to Z-Ultimate Martial Arts Studio
$20

Starting bid

One month of lessons at the Z-Ultimate martial arts studio, located in downtown Menlo Park! Classes are taught by 4th degree black belt, Molly Ashworth.


Gift certificate value: $470.

One month membership to Z-Ultimate Martial Arts Studio item
One month membership to Z-Ultimate Martial Arts Studio
$20

Starting bid

One month of lessons at the Z-Ultimate martial arts studio, located in downtown Menlo Park! Classes are taught by 4th degree black belt, Molly Ashworth.


Gift certificate value: $470.

One month membership to Z-Ultimate Martial Arts Studio item
One month membership to Z-Ultimate Martial Arts Studio
$20

Starting bid

One month of lessons at the Z-Ultimate martial arts studio, located in downtown Menlo Park! Classes are taught by 4th degree black belt, Molly Ashworth.


Gift certificate value: $470.

One month membership to Z-Ultimate Martial Arts Studio item
One month membership to Z-Ultimate Martial Arts Studio
$20

Starting bid

One month of lessons at the Z-Ultimate martial arts studio, located in downtown Menlo Park! Classes are taught by 4th degree black belt, Molly Ashworth.


Gift certificate value: $470.

One Family Sized Pasta at Amici's Restaurant item
One Family Sized Pasta at Amici's Restaurant
$10

Starting bid

One family-sized pasta at family friendly Amici's, located on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park.


Gift certificate value: $50.

$50 Cheeky Monkey Gift Card item
$50 Cheeky Monkey Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Buy something special using your $50 gift card from locally owned Cheeky Monkey Toys, located on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park!


Gift card value: $50.

Beautiful Assorted Gift Basket from Draeger's Market item
Beautiful Assorted Gift Basket from Draeger's Market
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a beautiful assortment of items from Draeger's Market in Menlo Park.


Gift basket value: $300.

$100 Gift Card from Draeger's Market item
$100 Gift Card from Draeger's Market
$10

Starting bid

Choose from a wide variety of items at locally owned Draeger's in downtown Menlo Park!


Gift card value: $100.

Cookbook: Baking & the Meaning of Life item
Cookbook: Baking & the Meaning of Life
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy this beautiful cookbook by Helen Goh that showcases both recipes and personal stories from the author, and how baking contributes to the meaning of life. Donated by Kepler's.


Book value: $40.

Conduct a Musical Piece at the M-A Spring Concert item
Conduct a Musical Piece at the M-A Spring Concert
$10

Starting bid

Conduct one musical piece at the M-A Spring Concert. Even more exciting you choose which musical group to conduct!


Coordinated with the help of M-A's Music Director, Bill Flaherty.


Gift value: Priceless!

M-A Jazz Combo Performance item
M-A Jazz Combo Performance
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a wonderful performance by M-A's Jazz Combo! Book them for a party/work meeting....So many great options!


Performance time and place to be coordinated with M-A Jazz Combo senior, Crystal Winikoff.


Value: Priceless

One Week of Summer Camp at Hi-Five Sports item
One Week of Summer Camp at Hi-Five Sports
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy one week of summer sports camp, donated by Hi-Five Sports!


Gift card value: $600.

One Month of Yoga Classes at Yoga6 in Palo Alto item
One Month of Yoga Classes at Yoga6 in Palo Alto
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy one month of unlimited yoga classes at Yoga6 in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto! Classes include hot power flow, slow flow, restore, and sculpt & flow.


Gift card value: $349.

$50 Gift Card from Lulu's Mexican Restaurant item
$50 Gift Card from Lulu's Mexican Restaurant
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy tasty Mexican food from Lulu's Menlo Park location!


Gift card value: $50.

20 Handmade Gift Cards by M-A Keilai Lee item
20 Handmade Gift Cards by M-A Keilai Lee
$10

Starting bid

You will receive 10 beautiful, handmade gift cards, artfully designed by M-A parent, Kealai Lee!


Value: $100.

$600 Nito Boxing Gift Certificate item
$600 Nito Boxing Gift Certificate
$20

Starting bid

Your new workout starts now! Enjoy this gift certificate that includes one month of unlimited group boxing lessons AND two private boxing lessons at Nito Boxing on California Avenue in Palo Alto.


Gift certificate value: $600.

Legarza Sports - One Week of Morning Sports Camp item
Legarza Sports - One Week of Morning Sports Camp
$20

Starting bid

One week of morning sports camp, 9:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m., provided by Legarza Sports Camps.


You will receive a voucher with a gift code. You may use the gift code at any camp offered by Legarza. There is no expiration date, and the gift code IS transferrable.

Gift voucher value: $295.

$20 Coffeebar Menlo Park Gift Card item
$20 Coffeebar Menlo Park Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy a beverage and snack at Coffeebar in downtown Menlo Park!


Gift card value: $20

2 tickets to ACT Theater Performance at the Strand Theater item
2 tickets to ACT Theater Performance at the Strand Theater
$20

Starting bid

One pair of tickets to SFBATCO/ACT Theater's performance of "Every Saturday Night" at The Strand Theater in San Francisco.


Select a performance date during the show's run, 10/15-11/1.


And....you will also get merchandise!


Tickets: $80

Sweatshirt: $40

T Shirt: $30

Total Value: $150

Two Tickets to Berkeley Repertory Theater item
Two Tickets to Berkeley Repertory Theater
$20

Starting bid

(2) tickets to a regular season show at Berkeley Rep.


The tickets may be used for an available performance on Tuesday (7pm), Thursday (1:00 or 8pm), Friday (8pm), or Sunday (7pm). Voucher is valid UNTIL February 28, 2027.


Estimated value: $160.

$50 Dutch Goose Gift Card item
$50 Dutch Goose Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $50 worth of gift cards at the Dutch Goose, a family favorite restaurant in Menlo Park since 1966!


Gift Cards Value: $50

$50 Dutch Goose Gift Card item
$50 Dutch Goose Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Enjoy $50 worth of gift cards at the Dutch Goose, a family favorite restaurant in Menlo Park since 1966!


Gift Cards Value: $50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!