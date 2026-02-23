M-A Music Boosters (MAMBO)'s Big Band Dance Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
$150 gift card from Cafe Borrone, a local Menlo Park favorite since 1989!
$50 gift card to Lutticken's on the Alameda.
One month of lessons at the Z-Ultimate martial arts studio, located in downtown Menlo Park! Classes are taught by 4th degree black belt, Molly Ashworth.
Gift certificate value: $470.
One family-sized pasta at family friendly Amici's, located on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park.
Gift certificate value: $50.
Buy something special using your $50 gift card from locally owned Cheeky Monkey Toys, located on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo Park!
Gift card value: $50.
Enjoy a beautiful assortment of items from Draeger's Market in Menlo Park.
Gift basket value: $300.
Choose from a wide variety of items at locally owned Draeger's in downtown Menlo Park!
Gift card value: $100.
Enjoy this beautiful cookbook by Helen Goh that showcases both recipes and personal stories from the author, and how baking contributes to the meaning of life. Donated by Kepler's.
Book value: $40.
Conduct one musical piece at the M-A Spring Concert. Even more exciting you choose which musical group to conduct!
Coordinated with the help of M-A's Music Director, Bill Flaherty.
Gift value: Priceless!
Enjoy a wonderful performance by M-A's Jazz Combo! Book them for a party/work meeting....So many great options!
Performance time and place to be coordinated with M-A Jazz Combo senior, Crystal Winikoff.
Value: Priceless
Enjoy one week of summer sports camp, donated by Hi-Five Sports!
Gift card value: $600.
Enjoy one month of unlimited yoga classes at Yoga6 in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto! Classes include hot power flow, slow flow, restore, and sculpt & flow.
Gift card value: $349.
Enjoy tasty Mexican food from Lulu's Menlo Park location!
Gift card value: $50.
You will receive 10 beautiful, handmade gift cards, artfully designed by M-A parent, Kealai Lee!
Value: $100.
Your new workout starts now! Enjoy this gift certificate that includes one month of unlimited group boxing lessons AND two private boxing lessons at Nito Boxing on California Avenue in Palo Alto.
Gift certificate value: $600.
One week of morning sports camp, 9:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m., provided by Legarza Sports Camps.
You will receive a voucher with a gift code. You may use the gift code at any camp offered by Legarza. There is no expiration date, and the gift code IS transferrable.
Gift voucher value: $295.
Enjoy a beverage and snack at Coffeebar in downtown Menlo Park!
Gift card value: $20
One pair of tickets to SFBATCO/ACT Theater's performance of "Every Saturday Night" at The Strand Theater in San Francisco.
Select a performance date during the show's run, 10/15-11/1.
And....you will also get merchandise!
Tickets: $80
Sweatshirt: $40
T Shirt: $30
Total Value: $150
(2) tickets to a regular season show at Berkeley Rep.
The tickets may be used for an available performance on Tuesday (7pm), Thursday (1:00 or 8pm), Friday (8pm), or Sunday (7pm). Voucher is valid UNTIL February 28, 2027.
Estimated value: $160.
Enjoy $50 worth of gift cards at the Dutch Goose, a family favorite restaurant in Menlo Park since 1966!
Gift Cards Value: $50
