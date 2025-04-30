Extraordinary Experience in France: 3 Michelin Star Restaurant (ranked top 50 in the world) + Luxury Accommodations in Champagne
3 Michelin Star Restaurant + Hotel Experience in France
$10,000
Starting bid
- 2-Night Luxury Stay for Two: Relax in one of the 33 exquisitely designed rooms, suites, or villas at L'Assiette Champenoise.
- Gourmet Dinner for Two: Savor an extraordinary multi-course dining experience, showcasing Chef Lallement’s “contemporary” and “pure” cuisine.
- Pre-Dinner Private Champagne Toast: Kick off your evening with an intimate pre-dinner glass of champagne, personally hosted by Chef Arnaud Lallement, featuring a curated selection of the region’s finest champagnes for a sparkling, memorable moment.
- Exclusive Champagne House Tour: Embark on a bespoke tour of a prestigious champagne houses, personally organized by the Lallement family. Gain insider knowledge of champagne craftsmanship, from vineyard to bottle, with unparalleled access and expertise.
