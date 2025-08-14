M-S PTO's Swag Shop

MS Bulldog Circle Magnet item
MS Bulldog Circle Magnet
$5

Magnet for Car

MS Bulldog Mom Magnet item
MS Bulldog Mom Magnet
$5

Magnet for Car

MS Bulldog Dad Magnet item
MS Bulldog Dad Magnet
$5

Magnet for Car

MS Bulldog Grandma Magnet item
MS Bulldog Grandma Magnet
$5

Magnet for Car

MS Bulldog Grandpa Magent item
MS Bulldog Grandpa Magent
$5

Magnet for Car

Paw Magnet with Logo item
Paw Magnet with Logo
$5

Magnet for Car

Proud Bulldog Mom Magnet item
Proud Bulldog Mom Magnet
$5

Magnet for Car

Proud Bulldog Dad Magnet item
Proud Bulldog Dad Magnet
$5

Magnet for Car

Proud Bulldog Grandma Magnet item
Proud Bulldog Grandma Magnet
$5

Magnet for Car

Proud Bulldog Grandpa Magnet item
Proud Bulldog Grandpa Magnet
$5

Magnet for Car

Bulldog Swag Necklace item
Bulldog Swag Necklace
$10

Bulldog is 7.8 inches long

MS Bulldog Orange T-Shirt item
MS Bulldog Orange T-Shirt
$10

Youth M- Adult 3XL

MS Bulldog Cutting Board item
MS Bulldog Cutting Board
$15

Wood Cutting Board-excellent gift!

MS Bulldog Keychain item
MS Bulldog Keychain
$1

While Supplies Last

Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs Drawstring Bag item
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs Drawstring Bag
$2

While Supplies Last

M-S Bulldogs Fanny Pack item
M-S Bulldogs Fanny Pack
$3

While Supplies Last

Navy Blue Bulldog Fleece Blanket item
Navy Blue Bulldog Fleece Blanket
$15

While Supplies Last

Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs Picnic Blanket item
Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs Picnic Blanket
$10

Outdoor blanket that folds up and has a carry handle.

While Supplies Last

MS Bulldog Beanie item
MS Bulldog Beanie
$8

While Supplies Last

Bulldog Socks item
Bulldog Socks
$10

Size A

K 10-13

Size B

K 1-3

Size C

K 3-5 W 4-6

Size D

K 5-7 W 6-8

Size E

W 8-10 M 6-8

Size F

W 10-12 M 8-10

Size G

M 10-12

Size H

M 12-15

Bulldog Hat item
Bulldog Hat
$7

While Supplies Last

Bulldog Pin item
Bulldog Pin
$4

Place this silver pin bulldog on a backpack, lanyard, fanny pack, purse or anything you can imagine!

Bulldog Lanyard item
Bulldog Lanyard
$5

Navy lanyard with bulldog image (orange and white)

Can Koozie item
Can Koozie
$6

Orange can Koozie with bulldog logo

25-26 Desk Calendar with School Dates item
25-26 Desk Calendar with School Dates
$8

This school calendar is a desk size. It has all the important dates for the school year on it!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!