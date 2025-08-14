M-S PTO's Swag Shop

Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Magnet for Car
Bulldog is 7.8 inches long
Youth M- Adult 3XL
Wood Cutting Board-excellent gift!
While Supplies Last
While Supplies Last
While Supplies Last
While Supplies Last
Outdoor blanket that folds up and has a carry handle.
While Supplies Last
While Supplies Last
Size A
K 10-13
Size B
K 1-3
Size C
K 3-5 W 4-6
Size D
K 5-7 W 6-8
Size E
W 8-10 M 6-8
Size F
W 10-12 M 8-10
Size G
M 10-12
Size H
M 12-15
While Supplies Last
Place this silver pin bulldog on a backpack, lanyard, fanny pack, purse or anything you can imagine!
Navy lanyard with bulldog image (orange and white)
Orange can Koozie with bulldog logo
This school calendar is a desk size. It has all the important dates for the school year on it!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!