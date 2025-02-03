M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc's shop

M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc

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M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc

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Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand item
Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand item
Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand
$9.95

A gripping non-fiction bestseller that recounts the extraordinary life of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic runner turned World War II airman. Published in 2010, the book quickly became a #1 New York Times bestseller, captivating readers with its tale of resilience, survival, and redemption. (Price includes shipping & handling - if picking up at the museum use discount code PICKUP1).

Top Guns:America's Fighter Aces Tell Their Stories item
Top Guns:America's Fighter Aces Tell Their Stories item
Top Guns:America's Fighter Aces Tell Their Stories item
Top Guns:America's Fighter Aces Tell Their Stories
$12.95

By Joe Foss and Mathew Brennan. Twenty-seven fighter pilots recount their war experiences to record aerial combat from World War I through Vietnam. Missing dust jacket but in good shape. 338 pages. (Price includes shipping & handling if picking up at museum use dicount code PICKUP2).

"Time Capsule 1945" by Times Magazine item
"Time Capsule 1945" by Times Magazine item
"Time Capsule 1945" by Times Magazine item
"Time Capsule 1945" by Times Magazine
$9.95

A history fo the year condensed from the pages of Time: World War II Ends, The Death of FDR, The Atomic Age Begins, Mussolini's Murder and the Birth of the U.N. (Price includes shipping & handling if picking up at museum use discount code PICKUP1)

FM 22-100:Soldier's Handbook: Basic Field Manual item
FM 22-100:Soldier's Handbook: Basic Field Manual
$14.95

This is the July 23, 1941 printing of the Basic Field Manual. A must for any reenactors. It's in good shape for its age with only a previous (veteran's ?) name written on the front cover. Slight crease on the front cover. (Price includes postage & handling. If picking up at the museum use discount code PICKUP1)

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