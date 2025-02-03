M20CW - Museum of 20th Century Warfare, Inc's shop

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A gripping non-fiction bestseller that recounts the extraordinary life of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic runner turned World War II airman. Published in 2010, the book quickly became a #1 New York Times bestseller, captivating readers with its tale of resilience, survival, and redemption. (Price includes shipping & handling - if picking up at the museum use discount code PICKUP1).
By Joe Foss and Mathew Brennan. Twenty-seven fighter pilots recount their war experiences to record aerial combat from World War I through Vietnam. Missing dust jacket but in good shape. 338 pages. (Price includes shipping & handling if picking up at museum use dicount code PICKUP2).
A history fo the year condensed from the pages of Time: World War II Ends, The Death of FDR, The Atomic Age Begins, Mussolini's Murder and the Birth of the U.N. (Price includes shipping & handling if picking up at museum use discount code PICKUP1)
This is the July 23, 1941 printing of the Basic Field Manual. A must for any reenactors. It's in good shape for its age with only a previous (veteran's ?) name written on the front cover. Slight crease on the front cover. (Price includes postage & handling. If picking up at the museum use discount code PICKUP1)
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