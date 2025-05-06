NEW M3 Musicians Band Dues

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About the memberships
Full dues payment for new members to the Fall marching band.
New M3 Musician Installment Payment #1. Due by 7/17/2026
New M3 Musician Installment Payment #2. Due by 7/31/2026
New M3 Musician Installment Payment #3. Due by 8/19/2026
New M3 Musician Installment Payment #4. Due by 8/31/2026
New M3 Musician Installment Payment #5. Due by 9/15/2026
New M3 Musician Installment Payment #6. Due by 9/30/2026
$
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