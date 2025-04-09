9th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic

Just here to catch a vibe? This donation is a ticket for those who want to be seen, soak up the culture, and relive that unforgettable “yard” experience. It’s about community, connection, and repping your roots.
Homecoming
$20
For the culture donation. For the community. This level is for those who know that local gatherings like this are our homecoming—where bonds are renewed, love for our institutions shines bright, and our legacy lives on.
Dean's List
$50
Donation includes three (3) tickets. You go above and beyond—and we see you. This level is for the standout alumni, professionals, and advocates who consistently show up and shine. You're not just attending; you're elevating the entire experience.
Legacy Builders
$100
Donation includes five (5) tickets. This is for the visionaries. For those who understand what we build today ensures our HBCU culture, community, and scholarships thrive for generations to come. Your support fuels the future.
