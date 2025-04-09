9th Annual South Florida HBCU Picnic

For the culture donation. For the community. This level is for those who know that local gatherings like this are our homecoming—where bonds are renewed, love for our institutions shines bright, and our legacy lives on.

For the culture donation. For the community. This level is for those who know that local gatherings like this are our homecoming—where bonds are renewed, love for our institutions shines bright, and our legacy lives on.

seeMoreDetailsMobile