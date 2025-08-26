Ma Floras Helping Hands, Inc.

Ma Flora's Helping Hands, Inc.'s Annual Christmas Raffle 2025

One ticket for one of four cash prizes
$10

$1000 is up for grabs. The first place prize is $400. The second place prize is $300. The third place prize is $200. The fourth place price is $100.

