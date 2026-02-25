Baladna: Palestine Society of Columbus

Hosted by

Baladna: Palestine Society of Columbus

About this event

Ma'amoul Memories 2026

5445 Scioto Darby Rd

Hilliard, OH 43026, USA

Baker
Free

Bakers - you have experience making ma’amoul, and can bring your prepared dough, ajwa/dates (NO NUTS, please) and tools and we will help each other make and bake ma'amoul.

Helper
$15

Helpers - you've never made ma'amoul, are still learning, or can't bring dough. Choose this option and we'll pair you with someone with dough and dates who will show you how to make ma'amoul!

Add a donation for Baladna: Palestine Society of Columbus

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!