Mabon 2025

This ticket will help us get a headcount for community Game day. During this fun time together we will also be preparing our Sabbat feast prior to our Mabon celebration. We will play board games, card games, etc. The Temple will provide the games and finger foods so just bring yourselves and anything you need to make your dish for the Mabon Potluck, including any dishes, ingredients, utensils, etc. If you just want to bring some games of your own or snacks to contribute, you're certainly welcome to.