MAC All White Affair 2025 - Kreme De La Kreme - Members Only Tickets
1414 Dragon St
Dallas, TX 75207, USA
General Admission
$50
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
MAC Group Ticket
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for 4
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities for 4
VIP Nupe Krimson & Kream Lounge Section
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
AWA VIP Table at The Dec on Dragon – Includes Admission for 4 Guests and Complimentary Valet. Experience the AWA in style with a VIP table located inside the exclusive Dec on Dragon. Package includes admission for 4 guests.
AWA VIP Table at The Dec on Dragon – Includes Admission for 4 Guests and Complimentary Valet. Experience the AWA in style with a VIP table located inside the exclusive Dec on Dragon. Package includes admission for 4 guests.
VIP Diamond in the Sky Section
$650
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
AWA VIP Skyline View Table – Admission for 10 Guests + Complimentary Valet. Elevate your night with the AWA VIP Skyline View Table, featuring admission for you and 9 guests plus complimentary valet service.
AWA VIP Skyline View Table – Admission for 10 Guests + Complimentary Valet. Elevate your night with the AWA VIP Skyline View Table, featuring admission for you and 9 guests plus complimentary valet service.
Add a donation for The ACE Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!