The A.C.E Foundation

Hosted by

The A.C.E Foundation

About this event

MAC All White Affair 2026 - Kreme De La Kreme - Members Only Tickets

The Rayleigh at 316 Las Colinas Blvd W

Suite 100 Irving, TX 75039

4 guests – $750 (includes 1 bottle)
$750

MAC Perk:

For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.


Examples:

    •    A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)

    •    A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)


Important:

    •    Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access

    •    The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line


Bottle Options:

    •    Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal

    •    Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue


Included in Pricing:

    •    Taxes

    •    Gratuity

    •    Table fees

6 guests – $950 (includes 1 bottle)
$950

MAC Perk:

For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.


Examples:

    •    A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)

    •    A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)


Important:

    •    Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access

    •    The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line


Bottle Options:

    •    Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal

    •    Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue


Included in Pricing:

    •    Taxes

    •    Gratuity

    •    Table fees

8 guests – $1,250 (includes 1 bottle)
$1,250

MAC Perk:

For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.


Examples:

    •    A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)

    •    A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)


Important:

    •    Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access

    •    The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line


Bottle Options:

    •    Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal

    •    Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue


Included in Pricing:

    •    Taxes

    •    Gratuity

    •    Table fees

10 guests – $1,500 (includes 2 bottle)
$1,500

MAC Perk:

For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.


Examples:

    •    A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)

    •    A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)


Important:

    •    Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access

    •    The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line


Bottle Options:

    •    Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal

    •    Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue


Included in Pricing:

    •    Taxes

    •    Gratuity

    •    Table fees

MAC Regular Ticket Commitment
$200

As a chapter commitment each Brother of our chapter has been asked to purchase (4) tickets min.

♦️Reserved Table (4) No Bottle
$250

AWA Table – Includes Admission & Skip-line for 4 Guests. Experience the AWA in style with a table located inside the exclusive Rayleigh Underground.

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