MAC All White Affair 2026 - Kreme De La Kreme - Members Only Tickets

MAC Perk:

For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.





Examples:

• A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)

• A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)





Important:

• Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access

• The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line





Bottle Options:

• Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal

• Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue





Included in Pricing:

• Taxes

• Gratuity

• Table fees