MAC All White Affair 2026 - Kreme De La Kreme - Members Only Tickets

About this event
Suite 100 Irving, TX 75039
MAC Perk:
For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.
Examples:
• A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)
• A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)
Important:
• Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access
• The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line
Bottle Options:
• Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal
• Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue
Included in Pricing:
• Taxes
• Gratuity
• Table fees
MAC Perk:
For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.
Examples:
• A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)
• A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)
Important:
• Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access
• The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line
Bottle Options:
• Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal
• Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue
Included in Pricing:
• Taxes
• Gratuity
• Table fees
MAC Perk:
For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.
Examples:
• A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)
• A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)
Important:
• Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access
• The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line
Bottle Options:
• Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal
• Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue
Included in Pricing:
• Taxes
• Gratuity
• Table fees
MAC Perk:
For MAC only, each table purchase includes 4 additional tickets on top of the table capacity.
Examples:
• A 4-guest table = 8 total tickets (4 seated + 4 additional)
• A 10-guest table = 14 total tickets (10 seated + 4 additional)
Important:
• Only the table capacity guests (4, 6, 8, or 10) will have skip-the-line access
• The additional 4 guests will have regular admission and must enter through the standard line
Bottle Options:
• Choice of Tito’s (repo or Crown Royal
• Upgrades are available — guests can pay the difference at the venue
Included in Pricing:
• Taxes
• Gratuity
• Table fees
As a chapter commitment each Brother of our chapter has been asked to purchase (4) tickets min.
AWA Table – Includes Admission & Skip-line for 4 Guests. Experience the AWA in style with a table located inside the exclusive Rayleigh Underground.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!