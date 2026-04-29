MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 A (Part 1 of 3)

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This pretty mixed-media piece is the work of Maya Fredo.
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This mesmerizing work in acrylics is by Chris Tuch.
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This mixed-media soft sculpture is by Ann C. Darling.
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This mixed-media soft sculpture is by Ann C. Darling.
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This watercolor is the work of Archetta Walters.
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This watercolor is the work of Archetta Walters.
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This watercolor was created by Archetta Williams.
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Cindy Bodin' of Turtle Cove Creations offers a multi-media piece featuring copper wire and glass beads.
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Susan Thomas' multi-media piece features cute clay birds.
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Linda See's three-dimensional collage features actual items from her Grandma's Sewing Box
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This abstract acrylic is by Carmen Winiarski.
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This bright abstract acrylic is by Carmen Winiarski.
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This close-up in acrylic is by LeeAnn Brannon.
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This arresting acrylic is the work of LeeAnn Brannon.
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This charming watercolor is by Carol Amarillo.
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This watercolor is the work of Carol Amarillo.
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This work by Linda See showcases the intricate art of paper quilling.
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A work in acrylic by Susan Kirshner.
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A work in acrylics by Susan Kirshner.
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This tranquil scene is done in oil pastels by Hannah Salman.
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