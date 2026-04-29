Morgan Arts Council Inc
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Morgan Arts Council Inc

About this event

Sales closed

MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 A (Part 1 of 3)

Pick-up location

138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA

A 01: Swooning in Pink item
A 01: Swooning in Pink
$65

Starting bid

This pretty mixed-media piece is the work of Maya Fredo.

A 02: Purple Space item
A 02: Purple Space
$65

Starting bid

This mesmerizing work in acrylics is by Chris Tuch.

A 03: Beauty of Color I item
A 03: Beauty of Color I
$65

Starting bid

This mixed-media soft sculpture is by Ann C. Darling.

A 04: item
A 04:
$65

Starting bid

This mixed-media soft sculpture is by Ann C. Darling.

A 05: Hurry Home item
A 05: Hurry Home
$65

Starting bid

This watercolor is the work of Archetta Walters.

A 06: R&R item
A 06: R&R
$65

Starting bid

This watercolor is the work of Archetta Walters.

A 07: Upper Meadow item
A 07: Upper Meadow
$65

Starting bid

This watercolor was created by Archetta Williams.

A 08: In Bloom item
A 08: In Bloom
$65

Starting bid

Cindy Bodin' of Turtle Cove Creations offers a multi-media piece featuring copper wire and glass beads.

A 09: Leaf Prints with Birds item
A 09: Leaf Prints with Birds
$65

Starting bid

Susan Thomas' multi-media piece features cute clay birds.

A 10: Grandma's Sewing Box item
A 10: Grandma's Sewing Box
$65

Starting bid

Linda See's three-dimensional collage features actual items from her Grandma's Sewing Box

A 11: Spring Awakening I item
A 11: Spring Awakening I
$65

Starting bid

This abstract acrylic is by Carmen Winiarski.

A 12: Spring Awakening II item
A 12: Spring Awakening II
$65

Starting bid

This bright abstract acrylic is by Carmen Winiarski.

A 13: Eye See You item
A 13: Eye See You
$65

Starting bid

This close-up in acrylic is by LeeAnn Brannon.

A 14: Green-Eyed Gal item
A 14: Green-Eyed Gal
$65

Starting bid

This arresting acrylic is the work of LeeAnn Brannon.

A 15: Bumble on Bloom item
A 15: Bumble on Bloom
$65

Starting bid

This charming watercolor is by Carol Amarillo.

A 16: Pink Peony item
A 16: Pink Peony
$65

Starting bid

This watercolor is the work of Carol Amarillo.

A 17: Purple Kaleidoscope item
A 17: Purple Kaleidoscope
$65

Starting bid

This work by Linda See showcases the intricate art of paper quilling.

A 18: Greens and Golds I item
A 18: Greens and Golds I
$65

Starting bid

A work in acrylic by Susan Kirshner.

A 19: Greens and Golds II item
A 19: Greens and Golds II
$65

Starting bid

A work in acrylics by Susan Kirshner.

A 20: Goldfish item
A 20: Goldfish
$65

Starting bid

This tranquil scene is done in oil pastels by Hannah Salman.

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