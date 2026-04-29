Hosted by

Morgan Arts Council Inc

About this event

MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 B (Part 2 of 3)

Pick-up location

138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA

B 01: My Garden item
B 01: My Garden
$65

Starting bid

This quilted piece is by fiber artist Jane Frenke.

B 02: Nature's Beauty item
B 02: Nature's Beauty
$65

Starting bid

This collage of fabric, yarn, and glass beads is by Ann C. Darling.

B 03: Edge of a Purr item
B 03: Edge of a Purr
$65

Starting bid

This sweet kitty is done in watercolor by Sandy Clipp.

B 04: BS Castle item
B 04: BS Castle
$65

Starting bid

This familiar scene was rendered in acrylics by Pam Didawick.

A 05: Fork in the Road item
A 05: Fork in the Road
$65

Starting bid

This clever acrylic painting is by Bernie Carpenter.

B 06: A Stitch in Time item
B 06: A Stitch in Time
$65

Starting bid

Painter Bernie Carpenter renders this visual pun in acrylics.

B 07: Mending Fences item
B 07: Mending Fences
$65

Starting bid

A pastoral scene with a quirk, in acrylics by Bernie Carpenter.

B 08: Whispering Wings item
B 08: Whispering Wings
$65

Starting bid

This pretty and busy hummingbird is done in acrylics by Pam Didawick.

B 09: Abstract Metal Black item
B 09: Abstract Metal Black
$65

Starting bid

This intriguing multi-media collage is by Carol Hsu.

B 10: Abstract Metal Green item
B 10: Abstract Metal Green
$65

Starting bid

This bright multi-media collage is by Carol Hsu.

B 11: A Bug Wedding Reception Party in My Mouth item
B 11: A Bug Wedding Reception Party in My Mouth
$65

Starting bid

This festive acrylic painting is by 'Minta Ellis.

B 12: Happy Large and Small Frog item
B 12: Happy Large and Small Frog
$65

Starting bid

These colorful friends are done in acrylics by 'Minta Ellis.

B 13: Untitled (Full Moon and Leaping Hare) item
B 13: Untitled (Full Moon and Leaping Hare)
$65

Starting bid

This late-night frolic is captured in fabric by Laura Gough of Needmore Quilts.

B 14: Snake Sculpture item
B 14: Snake Sculpture
$65

Starting bid

This slithery fellow was created with copper wire and glass beads by Marjorie Kellman.

B 15: Love item
B 15: Love
$65

Starting bid

This sweet three-dimensional soft sculpture is by Ann C. Darling.

B 16: Untitled (Black and Gray Strata) item
B 16: Untitled (Black and Gray Strata)
$65

Starting bid

This fired-clay piece is by Sandy Kaye.

B 17: Wood Rectangle I item
B 17: Wood Rectangle I
$65

Starting bid

Please forgive the glare; this captivating polished wood is from Chris Bosley.

B 18: Wood Rectangle II item
B 18: Wood Rectangle II
$65

Starting bid

Please forgive the glare; this captivating polished wood is from Chris Bosley.

B 19: Wood Rectangle III item
B 19: Wood Rectangle III
$65

Starting bid

Please forgive the glare; this captivating polished wood is from Chris Bosley.

B 20: Wood Circle item
B 20: Wood Circle
$65

Starting bid

Please forgive the glare; this captivating polished wood is from Chris Bosley.

B 21: Nevermore item
B 21: Nevermore
$65

Starting bid

A poetic fellow rendered in watercolor by Sandra Goodman.

B 22: Rhett item
B 22: Rhett
$65

Starting bid

This watercolor painting of a handsome horse is by Sandra Goodman.

B 23: Vertical item
B 23: Vertical
$65

Starting bid

This splashy acrylic painting is by Karen Smith.

B 24: Horizontal item
B 24: Horizontal
$65

Starting bid

This splashy acrylic painting is by Karen Smith.

B 25: Blue Bunny item
B 25: Blue Bunny
$65

Starting bid

The painter of this charming long-eared fellow remains anonymous.

B 26: Seahorse item
B 26: Seahorse
$65

Starting bid

This shimmering glass and metal mosaic is by Amanda Solo.

B 27: Green Demi-Parure item
B 27: Green Demi-Parure
$65

Starting bid

A 24" necklace and French-wire earrings made with copper findings, abalone, and chrysoprase by Karen Brown.

B 28: Card Declined item
B 28: Card Declined
$65

Starting bid

Clint Dailey used artificial skin, tattoo ink, and nails to create this three-dimensional piece.

B 29: The Light of the Lantern item
B 29: The Light of the Lantern
$65

Starting bid

This collage/acrylics piece is by Pam Didawick.

B 30: Deep Reflection item
B 30: Deep Reflection
$65

Starting bid

This mysterious and pensive lady was painted by Pam Didawick.

B 31: Angel item
B 31: Angel
$65

Starting bid

This glittery celestial being is by Pam Didawick.

B 32: Beauty of Color II item
B 32: Beauty of Color II
$65

Starting bid

Fabric, resin, acrylic paint, and dyed shell were used in this three-dimensional collage by Ann C. Darling.

B 33: Eat More Possum item
B 33: Eat More Possum
$65

Starting bid

Acrylic painter Rebecca Renner brings us this whimsical critter who believes in personal hygiene.

B 34: Dubble Bubble item
B 34: Dubble Bubble
$65

Starting bid

A cheerful bite of nostalgia in acrylics by Rebecca Renner.

B 35: Welcome Home, We Missed You item
B 35: Welcome Home, We Missed You
$65

Starting bid

This charming three-dimensional "fairy door" was created by Jennifer Williams, incorporating stones, moss, and insulation foam.

B 36: Cockadoodle Toad item
B 36: Cockadoodle Toad
$65

Starting bid

These sassy friends were rendered in acrylics by Jennifer Williams.

B 37: Beauty item
B 37: Beauty
$65

Starting bid

This bright three-dimensional soft sculpture by Ann C. Darling uses fabric and feathers.

B 38: Purple Trees, Orange Sky item
B 38: Purple Trees, Orange Sky
$65

Starting bid

This vibrant scene was painted by Juliana Rivelli.

B 39: Doodles item
B 39: Doodles
$65

Starting bid

This intricate piece is by LeeAnn Brannon.

B 40: Faded Flowers item
B 40: Faded Flowers
$65

Starting bid

An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.

B 41: Butterfly Peace item
B 41: Butterfly Peace
$65

Starting bid

This intriguing collage is by Hiroko Rubin.

B 42: Blue Mountains item
B 42: Blue Mountains
$65

Starting bid

This evocative vista is by LC Knight.

B 43: Aurora Angel item
B 43: Aurora Angel
$65

Starting bid

This mystical being is by Bernie Carpenter.

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