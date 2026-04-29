MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 B (Part 2 of 3)

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This quilted piece is by fiber artist Jane Frenke.
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This collage of fabric, yarn, and glass beads is by Ann C. Darling.
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This sweet kitty is done in watercolor by Sandy Clipp.
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This familiar scene was rendered in acrylics by Pam Didawick.
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This clever acrylic painting is by Bernie Carpenter.
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Painter Bernie Carpenter renders this visual pun in acrylics.
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A pastoral scene with a quirk, in acrylics by Bernie Carpenter.
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This pretty and busy hummingbird is done in acrylics by Pam Didawick.
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This intriguing multi-media collage is by Carol Hsu.
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This bright multi-media collage is by Carol Hsu.
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This festive acrylic painting is by 'Minta Ellis.
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These colorful friends are done in acrylics by 'Minta Ellis.
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This late-night frolic is captured in fabric by Laura Gough of Needmore Quilts.
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This slithery fellow was created with copper wire and glass beads by Marjorie Kellman.
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This sweet three-dimensional soft sculpture is by Ann C. Darling.
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This fired-clay piece is by Sandy Kaye.
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Please forgive the glare; this captivating polished wood is from Chris Bosley.
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Please forgive the glare; this captivating polished wood is from Chris Bosley.
Starting bid
Please forgive the glare; this captivating polished wood is from Chris Bosley.
Starting bid
Please forgive the glare; this captivating polished wood is from Chris Bosley.
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A poetic fellow rendered in watercolor by Sandra Goodman.
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This watercolor painting of a handsome horse is by Sandra Goodman.
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This splashy acrylic painting is by Karen Smith.
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This splashy acrylic painting is by Karen Smith.
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The painter of this charming long-eared fellow remains anonymous.
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This shimmering glass and metal mosaic is by Amanda Solo.
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A 24" necklace and French-wire earrings made with copper findings, abalone, and chrysoprase by Karen Brown.
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Clint Dailey used artificial skin, tattoo ink, and nails to create this three-dimensional piece.
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This collage/acrylics piece is by Pam Didawick.
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This mysterious and pensive lady was painted by Pam Didawick.
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This glittery celestial being is by Pam Didawick.
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Fabric, resin, acrylic paint, and dyed shell were used in this three-dimensional collage by Ann C. Darling.
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Acrylic painter Rebecca Renner brings us this whimsical critter who believes in personal hygiene.
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A cheerful bite of nostalgia in acrylics by Rebecca Renner.
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This charming three-dimensional "fairy door" was created by Jennifer Williams, incorporating stones, moss, and insulation foam.
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These sassy friends were rendered in acrylics by Jennifer Williams.
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This bright three-dimensional soft sculpture by Ann C. Darling uses fabric and feathers.
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This vibrant scene was painted by Juliana Rivelli.
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This intricate piece is by LeeAnn Brannon.
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An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.
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This intriguing collage is by Hiroko Rubin.
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This evocative vista is by LC Knight.
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This mystical being is by Bernie Carpenter.
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