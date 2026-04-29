MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 C (Part 3 of 3)

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Fiber artist Jane Frenke used quilting and embroidery to create this piece.
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This intriguing geometric was created by piecing poured acrylic "tiles" by Mary Klotz.
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This little quacker frolics on a quilted background by Ann C. Darling.
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Matt Pennington envisioned this enigmatic face in acrylics.
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A colorful swirl of fabrics and a wish for peace from Ann C. Darling.
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This mysterious wraith was rendered in acrylics by Dave Griffiths.
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An acrylic painting by Dave Griffiths.
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A moody vista in acrylics by Dave Griffiths.
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This colorful frolic is by Jordan Warren.
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This juicy still life is by Lolo Corey.
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This flame-haired woman is the work of Lolo Corey.
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A friendly terrapin features in this three-dimensional soft sculpture by Ann C. Darling.
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An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.
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An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.
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An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.
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An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.
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This striking image is by Greg McGrath.
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This bright acrylic painting is by Kaiya Hill.
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This multi-media piece is by a student artist named Savannah.
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This charming landscape is by Lilah Miller.
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This cutie is by 11-year-old Illiana Dmitrieva.
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The painter of this serene scene remains anonymous.
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This piece is by young artist Nicholas Blanco.
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This piece is by young artist Nicholas Blanco.
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This dreamy three-dimensional paper construction is by Illiana Dmitrieva.
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This classic scene is by student painter Jordyn Blanque.
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This pastel creation is by Ellen Kissel.
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These colorful backyard buddies were painted by art student Claire Puffenberger.
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This familiar scene was painted by art student Jayvontay Nazelrod.
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This colorful creation is the work of student artist MaKayla Stotler.
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This contemplative fellow is by student painter Emma Frederick.
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This enigmatic face was rendered in pencil by Solace Gildowan.
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This compelling painting is by student Mya Truax.
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This cheeky hiker is the work of student artist Ethan Carr.
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This intense (but lovable) pooch is by student painter Scotlyn Forney.
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This sweet green-eyed kitty is the work of student painter Scotlyn Forney.
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This visit to Bikini Bottom's favorite restaurant is the work of student painter Sophie Weeks.
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This thought-provoking painting is the work of student artist Nora Chalupka.
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Eight-year-old Jake C imagined this fellow starting his busy day.
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This serene swimming scene is the work of student painter Jade Blanque.
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Student painter Elizabeth Robertson imagines a stroll in the woods...with Mothman?!
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Student painter Michael Worritzek takes us to a comic underworld.
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This adorable linocut is the work of Jan Heath,
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