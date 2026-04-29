Morgan Arts Council Inc
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Morgan Arts Council Inc

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MAC Mini Masterpieces 2026 C (Part 3 of 3)

Pick-up location

138 Independence St, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411, USA

C 01: Queen Anne's Lace item
C 01: Queen Anne's Lace
$65

Starting bid

Fiber artist Jane Frenke used quilting and embroidery to create this piece.

C 02: Tesselation: Purple item
C 02: Tesselation: Purple
$65

Starting bid

This intriguing geometric was created by piecing poured acrylic "tiles" by Mary Klotz.

C 03: Peace II item
C 03: Peace II
$65

Starting bid

This little quacker frolics on a quilted background by Ann C. Darling.

C 04: Portrait item
C 04: Portrait
$65

Starting bid

Matt Pennington envisioned this enigmatic face in acrylics.

C 05: Peace III item
C 05: Peace III
$65

Starting bid

A colorful swirl of fabrics and a wish for peace from Ann C. Darling.

C 06: Wandering Spirit item
C 06: Wandering Spirit
$65

Starting bid

This mysterious wraith was rendered in acrylics by Dave Griffiths.

C 07: Waterfall Among the Shadows item
C 07: Waterfall Among the Shadows
$65

Starting bid

An acrylic painting by Dave Griffiths.

C 08: Stormy Mountainside item
C 08: Stormy Mountainside
$65

Starting bid

A moody vista in acrylics by Dave Griffiths.

C 09: Fish and Flowers item
C 09: Fish and Flowers
$65

Starting bid

This colorful frolic is by Jordan Warren.

Untitled (Tomatoes) item
Untitled (Tomatoes)
$65

Starting bid

This juicy still life is by Lolo Corey.

C 11: Untitled (Portrait) item
C 11: Untitled (Portrait)
$65

Starting bid

This flame-haired woman is the work of Lolo Corey.

C 12: Turtle Crossing item
C 12: Turtle Crossing
$65

Starting bid

A friendly terrapin features in this three-dimensional soft sculpture by Ann C. Darling.

C 13: Abstract in Teal and Rust I item
C 13: Abstract in Teal and Rust I
$65

Starting bid

An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.

C 14: Abstract in Teal and Rust II item
C 14: Abstract in Teal and Rust II
$65

Starting bid

An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.

C 15: Abstract in Teal and Rust III item
C 15: Abstract in Teal and Rust III
$65

Starting bid

An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.

C 16: Abstract in Teal and Rust IV item
C 16: Abstract in Teal and Rust IV
$65

Starting bid

An acrylic painting by LeeAnn Brannon.

C 17: Wolf Moon item
C 17: Wolf Moon
$65

Starting bid

This striking image is by Greg McGrath.

C 18: Shore of a Beach item
C 18: Shore of a Beach
$65

Starting bid

This bright acrylic painting is by Kaiya Hill.

C 19: Clouds and Rope item
C 19: Clouds and Rope
$65

Starting bid

This multi-media piece is by a student artist named Savannah.

C 20: Untitled (Stone Bridge) item
C 20: Untitled (Stone Bridge)
$65

Starting bid

This charming landscape is by Lilah Miller.

C 21: Meowshroom item
C 21: Meowshroom
$65

Starting bid

This cutie is by 11-year-old Illiana Dmitrieva.

C 22: Alawai Canal, Honolulu item
C 22: Alawai Canal, Honolulu
$65

Starting bid

The painter of this serene scene remains anonymous.

C 23: Nico's Feathers (Green) item
C 23: Nico's Feathers (Green)
$65

Starting bid

This piece is by young artist Nicholas Blanco.

C 24: Nico's Feathers (Teal) item
C 24: Nico's Feathers (Teal)
$65

Starting bid

This piece is by young artist Nicholas Blanco.

C 25: Untitled (Azure) item
C 25: Untitled (Azure)
$65

Starting bid

This dreamy three-dimensional paper construction is by Illiana Dmitrieva.

C 26: Sunset item
C 26: Sunset
$65

Starting bid

This classic scene is by student painter Jordyn Blanque.

C 27: Hands with Orange item
C 27: Hands with Orange
$65

Starting bid

This pastel creation is by Ellen Kissel.

C 28: Home of the Birds item
C 28: Home of the Birds
$65

Starting bid

These colorful backyard buddies were painted by art student Claire Puffenberger.

C 29: Berkeley Springs Castle item
C 29: Berkeley Springs Castle
$65

Starting bid

This familiar scene was painted by art student Jayvontay Nazelrod.

C 30: Ghost Face item
C 30: Ghost Face
$65

Starting bid

This colorful creation is the work of student artist MaKayla Stotler.

C 31: Wise Bear item
C 31: Wise Bear
$65

Starting bid

This contemplative fellow is by student painter Emma Frederick.

C 32: Portrait item
C 32: Portrait
$65

Starting bid

This enigmatic face was rendered in pencil by Solace Gildowan.

C 33: All-Seeing Orbit item
C 33: All-Seeing Orbit
$65

Starting bid

This compelling painting is by student Mya Truax.

C 34: Pikachu in the Woods item
C 34: Pikachu in the Woods
$65

Starting bid

This cheeky hiker is the work of student artist Ethan Carr.

C 35: Meeka Mae item
C 35: Meeka Mae
$65

Starting bid

This intense (but lovable) pooch is by student painter Scotlyn Forney.

C 36: Frivolous Feline item
C 36: Frivolous Feline
$65

Starting bid

This sweet green-eyed kitty is the work of student painter Scotlyn Forney.

C 37: The Krusty Krab item
C 37: The Krusty Krab
$65

Starting bid

This visit to Bikini Bottom's favorite restaurant is the work of student painter Sophie Weeks.

C 38: Wonder item
C 38: Wonder
$65

Starting bid

This thought-provoking painting is the work of student artist Nora Chalupka.

C 39: Garden Gnome's Morning Coffee item
C 39: Garden Gnome's Morning Coffee
$65

Starting bid

Eight-year-old Jake C imagined this fellow starting his busy day.

C 40: Under the Moon item
C 40: Under the Moon
$65

Starting bid

This serene swimming scene is the work of student painter Jade Blanque.

C 41: Foggy Day in Appalachia item
C 41: Foggy Day in Appalachia
$65

Starting bid

Student painter Elizabeth Robertson imagines a stroll in the woods...with Mothman?!

C 42: Furnace's Inferno item
C 42: Furnace's Inferno
$65

Starting bid

Student painter Michael Worritzek takes us to a comic underworld.

C 43: Big Round Sheep item
C 43: Big Round Sheep
$65

Starting bid

This adorable linocut is the work of Jan Heath,

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