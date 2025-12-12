Child Development Center Inc

Offered by

Child Development Center Inc

About this shop

Mac 'n Cheese Cookoff Sponsorship & Team Sign Ups

"Bowl" Sponsor
$100

This level includes your name on signage at the event.

The Gratest Sponsor
$250

This level includes name on signage, social media mention, and 2 tickets to the event.

Mac Daddy Sponsor
$500

This level includes name on signage, social media mention, and 4 tasting tickets to the event, and verbal recognition at event.

Big Cheese
$1,000

This level includes name on signage, social media mention, 6 tasting tickets and reserved seats at the event, verbal recognition at event and a special Big Cheese photo opportunity to use for social media.

Sign up a Team
Free

We would like to enter a team in the Mac 'n Cheese Cookoff event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!