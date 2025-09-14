MELANnaire Achievement Center

Hosted by

MELANnaire Achievement Center

About this event

MAC Screen Club - 10/16/25

Webinar Ticket (Non MELANnaire Member)
$10

Grants entry to the webinar via Zoom (Zoom link will be sent via email) and access to the discussion guide.

Webinar Ticket (MELANnaire Member ONLY)
Free

Grants complimentary access to the webinar via Zoom & discussion guide for current MELANnaire Members only (Levels: MAC Academy, MELAcomunity, MELAnation, MELAvestor & CorporatAIRE). Not a member? Sign up at MELANnaire.com!

Webinar Ticket (MELANnaire Affiliate ONLY)
Free

Grants complimentary access to the webinar via Zoom & discussion guide for current MELANnaire Affiliates (MELANnaire administrators) only

Add a donation for MELANnaire Achievement Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!