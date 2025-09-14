MAC Screen Club - 10/16/25

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About this event
Grants entry to the webinar via Zoom (Zoom link will be sent via email) and access to the discussion guide.
Grants complimentary access to the webinar via Zoom & discussion guide for current MELANnaire Members only (Levels: MAC Academy, MELAcomunity, MELAnation, MELAvestor & CorporatAIRE). Not a member? Sign up at MELANnaire.com!
Grants complimentary access to the webinar via Zoom & discussion guide for current MELANnaire Affiliates (MELANnaire administrators) only
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