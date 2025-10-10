MAC26 Sponsorship Opportunities

1 College Rd

La Plume, PA 18440, USA

Diamond Sponsor item
Diamond Sponsor
$5,000

Diamond Sponsors will enjoy the exclusive benefits of featured event sponsorship, including:

  • Recognition signage at the conference venue
  • Prominent logo placement on all advertisements and conference materials
  • Distinctive recognition in all news and media contacts
  • Speaking opportunity during the opening session
  • Opportunity to add company swag to attendee bags
  • Special recognition on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites
  • Verbal announcement of sponsorship during the conference
  • Framed community partner certificate to proudly display at your business
  • Booth space alongside planning committee organizations
  • 6 complimentary conference passes
  • 🚨 BONUS 🚨 A special thank-you video message from the conference planning committee and hosts, shared on VIP & WRC social media
Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$2,500
  • Recognition signage at the conference venue
  • Prominent logo placement on all conference materials
  • Speaking opportunity during the closing session
  • Article in the conference program
  • Logo placement in the meal area
  • Booth space
  • 5 complimentary conference passes
  • Opportunity to add company swag to attendee bags
  • Special recognition on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites
  • Framed community partner certificate to proudly display at your business
Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo placement on conference materials
  • Logo placement in the meal area with printed thank-you note for providing food
  • Opportunity to introduce a session
  • Booth space
  • 3 complimentary conference passes
  • Framed community partner certificate to proudly display at your business
Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$500
  • Logo placement in the conference program
  • Booth space
  • 2 complimentary conference passes
  • Framed community partner certificate to proudly display at your business
Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$250
  • Name listed in the conference program
  • Booth space
  • 1 complimentary conference pass
  • Framed community partner certificate to proudly display at your business

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!