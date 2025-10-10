MAC26 Sponsorship Opportunities

Diamond Sponsors will enjoy the exclusive benefits of featured event sponsorship, including:
- Recognition signage at the conference venue
- Prominent logo placement on all advertisements and conference materials
- Distinctive recognition in all news and media contacts
- Speaking opportunity during the opening session
- Opportunity to add company swag to attendee bags
- Special recognition on VIP and WRC social media pages and websites
- Verbal announcement of sponsorship during the conference
- Framed community partner certificate to proudly display at your business
- Booth space alongside planning committee organizations
- 6 complimentary conference passes
- 🚨 BONUS 🚨 A special thank-you video message from the conference planning committee and hosts, shared on VIP & WRC social media