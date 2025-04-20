MACC 2025 Silent Auction

Thank goodness there are still places in the great Boston-Washington Corridor that look like this. Aren’t we lucky there is a growing resistance to destroy the Cape Cod of yesteryear?
This Bass River scene on Cape Cod is typical of the places that need our love and protection.
Visit Cape Cod artist Karen North Wells at The Underground Gallery on Satucket Road in Brewster on the web at undergroundartgallery.net.
Value of $900
"LOVE LOVE" painting from G.LOVE!
$300
Starting bid
Garrett Dutton (aka G.Love) is an international recording and touring artist, who launched his musical journey 30 years ago as a street musician in Philadelphia. He later moved to Boston, met his band Special Sauce, signed with Epic/Sony Records, and was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for his album Juice.
Dutton is also a visual artist. His art sprung out of the Graffiti/HipHop culture of Philadelphia in the late 80’s where he was an aspiring graffiti writer. The Philadelphia Graffiti writers used a “tagging style” – they would choose a “tag” that would become their name or alias and then repeat it all over the city. “The style of Philly graffiti writing was deeply embedded into my hand after countless hours as a teenager and adult, practicing over and over, thousands of times” explains Dutton. He chose LOVE as his tag and he repeats it constantly. “My repetition of LOVE celebrates both the cultures of HipHop’s Street Art and Contemporary Art as a whole. Repeating the word LOVE acts like a mantra bringing forth the intention of both my art and music – which is to spread the message and feeling of and inspiration from LOVE.”
Acrylic Spray paint on Canvas
Size: 30X40 inches
Date:2025
Value of $1500
Win a Scenic Charter SUNSET CRUISE Aboard BELLA FORTUNA!!!
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a private cruise on Bella ForTuna, a classic 27’ Nauset lobster boat docked in beautiful Barnstable Harbor. Powered by a fuel-efficient Yamaha diesel engine, she’s safe, stable, and spacious—with wheelchair access available upon request.
Your captain, Jim Abbott, is a licensed 100-ton U.S.C.G. Master, pediatric physical therapist, and Massachusetts Justice of the Peace. He loves sharing the harbor’s dune village, lighthouse, and stunning sunsets—Cape Cod at its finest!
Departure from Barnstable Harbor, North Side of Cape Cod.
Value of $400
Mallory Portraits
$150
Starting bid
The package includes a signature, private, 2-hour studio portrait session experience at our studios in Portsmouth, NH, along with an heirloom, 20" fine art photography family portrait on museum-grade, archival canvas. Winner must pay a fully refundable deposit of $200 when scheduling studio time. Winner must schedule portrait session within 6 months of April 27, 2025.
Value of $2200
Pamper Me & Pet Package
$50
Starting bid
This package includes:
1. One-hour small animal or equine massage by Sea Change.
2. One-hour therapeutic massage with Conscious Body in Wellfleet.
3. Facial and eyebrow treatment with Esthetics by Evette.
Value of $285
OFF CAPE BUNDLE - BAYSIDE REST. AND BUZZARDS BAY BREWERY!!
$30
Starting bid
The Westport Adventure package!
Bayside Restaurant is a well known establishment near Horseneck Beach in Westport MA, known for fresh local seafood and homemade desserts. Just down the road is Buzzards Bay Brewery, a fun lively brewery offering great beer and great cheer. Right around the corner is The Westport Rivers Winery.
Valued of $230
Barnstable Harbor Nautical Painting
$20
Starting bid
Stacey Klimkosky creates original map art inspired by nautical charts and the sea. The charts are painted on birchwood panels using acrylics. Details such as sounding depths, chart symbols, and outlines are added with graphite pencils. They are finished with lacquer which makes the colors and details pop and shine like the surface of the ocean.
Learn more out more at staceyklimkosky.com.
5X5inch.
Value of $75
TIDE wall clock
$15
Starting bid
Epoxy Resin wall clock beach/sea
A generous donation from TROVE Art Gallery located in Orleans. Clark Dempsey established Trove in 2018 to support local Cape Cod Artists, Musicians, and Creators.
Value of $75
S&R Jewelry Designs
$25
Starting bid
Sterling Sea Horse bracelet from S&R Designs
Free resizing if needed.
Value at $120
