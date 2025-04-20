MACC 2025 Silent Auction

Garrett Dutton (aka G.Love) is an international recording and touring artist, who launched his musical journey 30 years ago as a street musician in Philadelphia. He later moved to Boston, met his band Special Sauce, signed with Epic/Sony Records, and was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for his album Juice. Dutton is also a visual artist. His art sprung out of the Graffiti/HipHop culture of Philadelphia in the late 80’s where he was an aspiring graffiti writer. The Philadelphia Graffiti writers used a “tagging style” – they would choose a “tag” that would become their name or alias and then repeat it all over the city. “The style of Philly graffiti writing was deeply embedded into my hand after countless hours as a teenager and adult, practicing over and over, thousands of times” explains Dutton. He chose LOVE as his tag and he repeats it constantly. “My repetition of LOVE celebrates both the cultures of HipHop’s Street Art and Contemporary Art as a whole. Repeating the word LOVE acts like a mantra bringing forth the intention of both my art and music – which is to spread the message and feeling of and inspiration from LOVE.” Acrylic Spray paint on Canvas Size: 30X40 inches Date:2025 Value of $1500

