MACC Silent Auction - GOLF

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Baltimore Ravens Club-Level Experience – 4 Premium Tickets
Estimated Value: over $800 value ~ Priceless for Ravens Fans!
Get ready for an unforgettable night of NFL action with four Club-Level tickets to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Washington Commanders in a preseason showdown on Friday, August 28, at 7:00 PM.
Your premium seats are located in Section 237, Rows 6 & 7, Seats 1 & 2—four coveted aisle seats in a row with only seven seats, providing extra space, easy access, and exceptional comfort. Situated near the stadium's massive video board ("Megatron"), you'll enjoy outstanding sightlines of every play and all the excitement on the field.
Whether you're a lifelong Ravens fan or looking to treat family, friends, or clients to an incredible evening, this package delivers a first-class game-day experience complete with the premium amenities and atmosphere that come with Club-Level seating.
Package Includes:
Cheer on the Ravens in style and make memories that will last long after the final whistle!
Donated by Dr. Nikki Serravalle - Center for Balanced Living
Starting bid
Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon – Japan Edition
Estimated Value: $400
A true collector's treasure, this rare Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon – Japan Edition is an exclusive release crafted for the Japanese market and highly sought after by bourbon enthusiasts around the world. As the world's first commercially released single-barrel bourbon, every bottle is drawn from a single barrel, creating a one-of-a-kind tasting experience with its own distinct character. Blanton's is celebrated for its rich notes of caramel, vanilla, honey, warm baking spices, and oak, all presented in the brand's iconic bottle topped with its collectible horse-and-jockey stopper. Rarely found outside Japan, this limited offering is a prized addition to any bourbon collection or an unforgettable gift for the whiskey connoisseur.
Donated By: Cathy Matthews Hetherington - Patterson Swartz RE
Starting bid
Two (2) Tickets to the August 1, 2026 Match
Experience the excitement of Major League Soccer with two (2) tickets to see the Philadelphia Union in action on Saturday, August 1, 2026!
Whether you're a lifelong soccer fan or looking for a fun night out, you'll enjoy the energy, passion, and unforgettable atmosphere as one of the league's top clubs takes the field. Cheer alongside thousands of devoted fans, soak in the electric stadium experience, and make memories that will last long after the final whistle.
Package Includes:
Don't miss your chance to score this fantastic game-day experience!
Donated By: Karolyn Nagel - WSFS Bank
Starting bid
Value: $70
Two (2) Complimentary Admission Tickets
Escape into one of the country's most breathtaking horticultural destinations with two complimentary admission tickets to Longwood Gardens. Wander through spectacular gardens, explore magnificent conservatories, enjoy tranquil fountains, and experience the beauty of nature in every season.
Perfect for a romantic outing, a day with a friend, or a peaceful retreat, these tickets offer the opportunity to discover one of the region's premier attractions at your own pace.
Package Includes:
Treat yourself or someone special to an unforgettable day surrounded by the beauty and serenity of Longwood Gardens!
Donated by: Carolyn Stanley - Stanley Properties
Starting bid
2026 Best of Delaware Party – VIP Experience
Value: $180
Celebrate the best of the First State in style with two exclusive VIP tickets to the highly anticipated 2026 Best of Delaware Party on Thursday, August 6th from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the iconic Chase Center on the Riverfront.
This premier event brings together Delaware’s top businesses, community leaders, and tastemakers for an unforgettable evening honoring the very best our state has to offer. As VIP guests, you’ll enjoy an elevated experience designed for comfort, connection, and celebration.
Mingle with finalists and winners, sample offerings from standout local restaurants and vendors, enjoy live entertainment, and be part of one of Delaware’s most talked-about annual gatherings—all from a VIP perspective.
Includes:
Don’t miss this chance to celebrate Delaware’s best night out in true VIP fashion at a premier waterfront venue.
Donated by: Delaware Today
Starting bid
Bad Hombre Night Out Package
$210 Value
Bring a little bold flavor to your next night out with this one-of-a-kind Bad Hombre Experience Package! Perfect for tequila lovers, wine enthusiasts, and anyone who enjoys a great local evening, this package has everything you need to relax, sip, and savor.
Package Includes:
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting it to someone who appreciates good taste, this package delivers the perfect combination of comfort, cocktails, wine, and a night out!
Cheers to good times, great flavors, and supporting local!
Donated By: Hope Lopez, Blue Mezcal Group
Starting bid
Two-Night Stay at the Virden Retreat Center – Lewes, DE
Value: $300
Escape to the peaceful Delaware coast with a two-night stay at the beautiful Virden Retreat Center in historic Lewes, Delaware. Nestled among tranquil wetlands and just minutes from the beach, this hidden gem offers the perfect setting to relax, recharge, and explore one of Delaware's most charming coastal towns.
Spend your days strolling the quaint streets of Lewes, visiting nearby beaches, exploring local boutiques and restaurants, or discovering the natural beauty of the surrounding parks. After a day of adventure, unwind in the serene surroundings and enjoy the quiet comfort of this unique coastal retreat.
Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a weekend of relaxation, or a peaceful escape with a friend, this experience is sure to leave you refreshed and inspired.
Package Includes:
Treat yourself to a relaxing getaway on Delaware's coast while supporting a great cause!
Starting bid
Multi-State Concealed Carry Permit Class
$700+ Value
Gain valuable knowledge and training with this Two-Day Multi-State Concealed Carry Permit Class provided by Defensive Training Solutions.
This comprehensive course provides the required education to assist with obtaining multiple concealed carry permits, including instruction on universal safety rules, firearm fundamentals, legal use of force, state laws, home and personal protection, and the application process.
The class includes training for permits in multiple states, offering participants the opportunity to expand their legal carrying options through proper education and responsible training.
Package Includes:
Whether you are looking to enhance your knowledge, improve your safety skills, or complete required training for additional permits, this is an exceptional opportunity to receive top-quality instruction.
Training must be scheduled directly with Defensive Training Solutions. Availability subject to class scheduling and requirements.
Donated By: Nicole Hughes - Defensive Training Solutions
Starting bid
Total Package Value: $200
Calling all Blue Hens! Whether you're a devoted University of Delaware fan, an alum, or simply looking for an unforgettable game day experience, this package has everything you need to cheer on the Fightin' Blue Hens in style.
Package Includes:
Enjoy the excitement of game day, and top it all off by showing your Blue Hen pride with a stylish Pink Delaware Blue Hens Hat and Women's Blue Under Armor UD pullover.
Don't miss your chance to take home this incredible Blue Hen experience. Bid high, bid often, and Go Blue Hens!
Donated By: The University of Delaware
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