MACC Silent Auction - GOLF

Baltimore Ravens Club-Level Experience – 4 Premium Tickets

Estimated Value: over $800 value ~ Priceless for Ravens Fans!





Get ready for an unforgettable night of NFL action with four Club-Level tickets to watch the Baltimore Ravens take on the Washington Commanders in a preseason showdown on Friday, August 28, at 7:00 PM.





Your premium seats are located in Section 237, Rows 6 & 7, Seats 1 & 2—four coveted aisle seats in a row with only seven seats, providing extra space, easy access, and exceptional comfort. Situated near the stadium's massive video board ("Megatron"), you'll enjoy outstanding sightlines of every play and all the excitement on the field.





Whether you're a lifelong Ravens fan or looking to treat family, friends, or clients to an incredible evening, this package delivers a first-class game-day experience complete with the premium amenities and atmosphere that come with Club-Level seating.

Package Includes:

🏈 Four (4) Club-Level tickets

📅 Friday, August 28 | 7:00 PM Kickoff

📍 Section 237, Rows 6 & 7, Seats 1 & 2

⭐ Premium aisle seating with excellent field views

🎉 Access to the exclusive Club-Level experience

Cheer on the Ravens in style and make memories that will last long after the final whistle!

Donated by Dr. Nikki Serravalle - Center for Balanced Living



