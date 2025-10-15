MACD 2025 Annual Conference Sponsorship

Hosted by
As an Event Sponsor of the MACD Annual Conference, your organization will receive premier recognition and visibility throughout the conference. This includes prominent logo placement, acknowledgment during key sessions, and featured placement in event materials, reaching all the event participants. Support conservation leadership while connecting with professionals and stakeholders across Michigan. This sponsorship level is available to one sponsor only and requires application.
Even the best content doesn’t connect if you can’t hear the presenter. That is why our technology sponsor is essential! Your sponsorship helps cover the cost of all the AV needs for each room, such as microphones, projectors, and screens. You will help ensure that every session runs smoothly and every voice is heard.
Our two lunch keynote sessions are the only dedicated times where all attendees are present together. Sponsoring one of these two limited opportunity sponsorships at this year’s event ensures your company’s branding is exposed to major representatives as well as key figures in Michigan’s environmental industries.
Start the day with great exposure! As a Breakfast Sponsor, your brand will be top of mind. Enjoy signage at the breakfast station, recognition in the agenda, and the opportunity to greet attendees as they kick off their day. This is a prime opportunity to build brand awareness in a relaxed, high-traffic setting. Sponsorships are limited—reserve your breakfast today!
Everyone needs time to unwind and have fun at a busy conference like this! Why not be known as an official ‘Fun-Instegator’ by being our Social Sponsor? Your sponsorship will cover the costs of our social events. There are two of these sponsorships available, one for the “Executive Suite” room for networking, snacks, and drinks, and one for our evening outing event.
No one wants hangry conference attendees! You will be associated with refreshment, renewal, yummy snacks, and caffeine!
This sponsorship is perfect if you want visibility throughout the conference. You can choose one snack session or grab them all to get even more attention.
Table at event; listed as exhibitor; included in social post listing exhibitors; registration for up to 2 (meals included; hotel not included). Prime concourse placement; first-come preferences.
Special pricing for non-profit partners. Table at event; listed as exhibitor; included in social post listing exhibitors; registration for up to 2 (meals included; hotel not included). Prime concourse placement; first-come preferences.
