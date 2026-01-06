MACE Youth: Family Paint Night

We want all families to feel welcome and able to participate. To support accessibility and inclusion, we are offering a Pay What You Can option for this event (only valid for participants 10 years old and older).





The suggested cost reflects the materials, food, and staffing required to offer a high-quality experience. If that amount is not accessible for your family at this time, you may choose a contribution that feels manageable for you.





No explanation is required. All families receive the same experience, materials, and care, regardless of contribution level.





Your support—at any level—helps us continue offering meaningful programs for our youth.