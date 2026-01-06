MACE Youth: Family Paint Night

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About this event
General Admission grants entry to Family Paint Night for participants who will be attending the event space and participating in scheduled activities.
This ticket includes:
Age-based participation applies:
Please select the appropriate ticket for each participant to ensure proper staffing, materials, and space.
We want all families to feel welcome and able to participate. To support accessibility and inclusion, we are offering a Pay What You Can option for this event (only valid for participants 10 years old and older).
The suggested cost reflects the materials, food, and staffing required to offer a high-quality experience. If that amount is not accessible for your family at this time, you may choose a contribution that feels manageable for you.
No explanation is required. All families receive the same experience, materials, and care, regardless of contribution level.
Your support—at any level—helps us continue offering meaningful programs for our youth.
A structured children’s program for ages 2-10 will run alongside Family Paint Night. Children will enjoy guided art activities and games in a safe, supervised environment while adults and older youth participate in the main event.
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