Macedonian Bulgarian Foundation "Gotse Delchev" BookStore

The atlas “Macedonia in European Ethnic Cartography” is a unique scholarly and bibliographic publication containing more than 80 maps, covering the period from the mid-19th century to the end of the First World War (1918). A relatively short period, yet one marked by turbulent events, uprisings, wars, and peace treaties, as well as both successful and unsuccessful attempts at ethnic cleansing.





Why Macedonia? Most of the maps included depict the European lands south of the Danube—extending to the Aegean (primarily) or the Mediterranean Sea. Nevertheless, our focus is directed mainly toward Macedonia, since it was precisely the character of its population that was the most fiercely contested during this period.





The atlas is a joint publication of TANGRA Publishing House and Zlatostruy Publishing.





Edition: richly illustrated, deluxe, full-color edition

Language: parallel text in Bulgarian and English

Covers: hardcover

Dimensions: 23.5 × 33.5 cm

Pages: 220 pp.

Packaging: individually packaged

Compiler and author: Acad. Ivan Ilchev

Publishers: TANGRA Publishing House and Zlatostruy Publishing