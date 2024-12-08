Macedonian Bulgarian Foundation "Gotse Delchev" BookStore

Offered by
The book “Bulgaria and Macedonia. History and Politics. Part One” is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Macedonian Political Organization in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (MPO) (1922), whose leaders carried to the New World and enriched the struggle to protect Bulgarian national interests. Edition: illustrated, deluxe, full-color edition Language: English Covers: hardcover Dimensions: 16.5 x 24 cm Print length: 520 pages Authors: panel of authors Publisher: TANGRA Publishing House Co-publishers: Institute for Historical Studies – Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Macedonian Research Institute Creative team of the book “Bulgaria and Macedonia. History and Politics. Part One” Academic scientist: Prof Georgi Markov, Regular Member of Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Authors: Angel Galabov, Regular Member of Bulgarian Academy of Sciences; Assoc Prof Vanya Micheva; Assoc Prof Veselka Toncheva; Assoc Prof Violeta Stoycheva; Georgi N. Georgiev, PhD; Georgi Markov, Regular Member of Bulgarian Academy of Sciences; Desislava Nesheva, PhD; Major Docho Nikolov; Draga Toncheva, Regular Member of Bulgarian Academy of Sciences; Elena Bugarcheva; Prof Elka Mircheva; Assoc Prof Kalin Stoev; Prof Kiril Topalov; Prof Mariana Tsibranska-Kostova; Assoc Prof Petar Goliyski; Prof Plamen Mitev; Prof Plamen Pavlov; Assoc Prof Rumyana Marinova-Christidi; Slavi Slavov, PhD; Dr Stefan Peykov; Assoc Prof Stoyan Germanov; Stoyan Nikolov, PhD; Teodora Nikolova; Prof Trendafil Mitev; Prof Hristo Matanov; Assoc Prof Hristo Temelski Academic advisers: Assoc Prof Dimitar V. Dimitrov, Assoc Prof Georgi N. Nikolov, Prof Nadia Manolova-Nikolova Reviewers: Prof Iliya Todev, Prof Lyudmil Spasov, Prof Petar Angelov Book production manager: Dimitar M. Dimitrov Compiled by: Dimitar M. Dimitrov Edited by: Adriana Momchilova Translated by: Dr David Mossop Graphic design: Ralitsa Karapanteva Book cover artist: Petar Dobrev Printed by: Multiprint Ltd
The book “Bulgaria and Macedonia. History and Politics. Part Two” is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Macedonian Political Organization in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand (MPO) (1922), whose leaders carried to the New World and enriched the struggle to protect Bulgarian national interests. Edition: illustrated, deluxe, full-color edition Language: English Covers: hardcover Dimensions: 16.5 x 24 cm Print length: 616 pages Authors: panel of authors Publisher: TANGRA Publishing House Co-publishers: Institute for Historical Studies – Bulgarian Academy of Sciences,, Macedonian Research Institute Creative team of the book “Bulgaria and Macedonia. History and Politics. Part Two” Lead scientist: Prof Georgi Markov, Regular Member of Bulgarian Academy of Sciences Authors: Assoc Prof Aleksandar Grebenarov, PhD; Prof Ana Kocheva, PhD; Prof Angel Dimitrov, PhD; Prof Atanas Shterev, MD, PhD; Prof Vera Boneva, DSc; Georgi N. Georgiev, PhD; Georgi Trenchev, PhD; Assoc Prof Dimitar Tyulekov, PhD; Prof Evgenia Kalinova, PhD; Prof Ivan Kochev, PhD; Prof Iskra Baeva, PhD; Assoc Prof Lachezar Stoyanov, PhD; Assoc Prof Naum Kaychev, PhD; Prof Radoslav Radev, PhD; Chief Asst Prof Sia Nikiforova, PhD; Assoc Prof Slavi Slavov, PhD; Assoc Prof Spas Tashev, PhD; Assoc Prof Stoyan Germanov, PhD; Prof Trendafil Mitev, DSc Reviewers: Prof Daniel Vachkov, PhD; Prof Dimitar Gotsev, DSc; Prof Lyudmil Spasov, DSc Book production manager: Dimitar M. Dimitrov Compiler: Dimitar M. Dimitrov Editor: Adriana Momchilova Translators: David Mossop, PhD; Adriana Momchilova Graphic project: Ralitsa Karapanteva Graphic design: Lilyana Karagyozova Book cover artist: Petar Dobrev Photographs: archives of the authors, BTA, BGNES, Wikipedia, archives of the publishing house Printed by: Multiprint Ltd
The atlas “Macedonia in European Ethnic Cartography” is a unique scholarly and bibliographic publication containing more than 80 maps, covering the period from the mid-19th century to the end of the First World War (1918). A relatively short period, yet one marked by turbulent events, uprisings, wars, and peace treaties, as well as both successful and unsuccessful attempts at ethnic cleansing.
Why Macedonia? Most of the maps included depict the European lands south of the Danube—extending to the Aegean (primarily) or the Mediterranean Sea. Nevertheless, our focus is directed mainly toward Macedonia, since it was precisely the character of its population that was the most fiercely contested during this period.
The atlas is a joint publication of TANGRA Publishing House and Zlatostruy Publishing.
Edition: richly illustrated, deluxe, full-color edition
Language: parallel text in Bulgarian and English
Covers: hardcover
Dimensions: 23.5 × 33.5 cm
Pages: 220 pp.
Packaging: individually packaged
Compiler and author: Acad. Ivan Ilchev
Publishers: TANGRA Publishing House and Zlatostruy Publishing
