Machias Arts Council's Silent Auction

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This 16" wreath is built from driftwood and beach pottery gathered along our local shores, each piece shaped by tides, weather, and time. Joan Perkins brings these found materials together in a beautifully balanced design that captures the spirit of the Maine coast. A distinctive, nature‑inspired accent for any space.
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A playful still‑life scene blending spring florals, seashells, and lighthouse imagery with the quiet focus of a chess match. Wójcik’s vibrant palette and soft textures capture the fresh, creative energy of Machias in spring. A lively, uplifting piece for any space.
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Carved and burnt from reclaimed pine, this 10" x 6" decoy reflects the grace of a bufflehead duck in a moment of calm preening. Tucker’s craftsmanship brings out the warmth and character of the wood, creating a timeless coastal artwork.
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This striking 13" tall by 14" wide sculpture features hand‑twisted metal wire rising from a weathered driftwood base, creating an organic, tree‑like form. Ross’s craftsmanship highlights the contrast between industrial material and natural texture, resulting in a sculptural work that feels both grounded and alive.
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Standing 29" tall and 8" wide, this mixed‑media piece combines Dave Ross’s handcrafted metal and wood elements with a painted topographic design by Alison Bryan Ross. The sculptural form evokes a nautical marker or buoy, blending reclaimed materials, subtle metallic finishes, and Alison’s map‑inspired artwork. Together, the artists create a striking wall piece that feels both coastal and contemporary, rooted in Downeast character and craftsmanship.
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This medium teardrop pendant features a gold bail and an adjustable cotton cord, showcasing a beautifully arranged collection of locally gathered plants preserved in resin. Inside the glossy black setting are lupine, fleabane, spreading dogbane, common elderberry, lilac, and wild grasses—each adding color, texture, and a touch of Downeast summer. A lovely piece of wearable nature crafted with care.
Starting bid
This matching jewelry set features a medium resin pendant with a silver bail on an adjustable cotton cord, paired with small resin earrings on silver hooks. Each piece showcases locally gathered goldenrod and an ethically sourced honeybee drone, preserved in crystal‑clear resin to highlight their natural beauty. A unique, nature‑inspired set handcrafted with care by Carol Anthony of Periwinkle Co.
Starting bid
This unique wooden bird feeder, shaped and painted as a stylized bald eagle, was handcrafted by the residents of the Downeast Correctional Facility. The detailed carving, bold colors, and sturdy construction make it both a functional feeder and a charming piece of outdoor art. A wonderful blend of craftsmanship and creativity, ready to bring character—and birds—to any yard or garden.
Starting bid
This vibrant 7.5" x 8" mosaic by Paul Lilley features a bold, symmetrical floral design crafted from hand‑cut ceramic and glass tiles. Rich reds, layered greens, and a textured purple background create depth and movement, while the precise arrangement of each piece showcases Lilley’s signature craftsmanship. A striking decorative panel that brings color, pattern, and artistry together in a beautifully balanced composition.
Starting bid
This handcrafted rope bowl by Cheri Hudson of On the Rocks Crafting features a beautifully coiled form accented with vibrant fabric wraps and precise zig‑zag stitching. The spiral design highlights Hudson’s signature blend of color, texture, and craftsmanship, creating a functional piece that’s as artful as it is sturdy.
Starting bid
This 8" x 16" mixed‑media artwork by Sharon Mack captures a vibrant underwater world, featuring fifteen uniquely crafted fish drifting across layered blues and greens—with one bold red fish breaking the rhythm. Textured collage elements, painted detail, and organic movement give the piece depth and energy, showcasing Mack’s signature style and playful storytelling.
Starting bid
This 8" x 10" mixed‑media artwork by Sharon Mack features a lively school of patterned fish gliding through layered blues and greens. Using a blend of collage, paint, and textured elements, Mack creates a sense of movement and depth that brings the underwater scene to life. Playful, rhythmic, and richly detailed, it’s a beautiful example of her signature ocean‑inspired style.
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