Mack Strong's Silent Auction 2026

Donated by : Joey and Lajean Smith

Take home one of the most iconic and highly sought-after names in the world of spirits. Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was the first single barrel bourbon ever sold commercially, and it remains a gold standard for collectors and connoisseurs alike.





This premium 750ml bottle comes in its signature decorative box and features:





Hand-Bottled Precision: Each bottle is filled, labeled, and sealed by hand at the Buffalo Trace Distillery.





Unique Barrel Details: This specific bottle was pulled from Barrel No. 300 on Rick No. 28.





Signature Proof: This bourbon is bottled at a consistent 93 Proof (46.5% ALC./VOL.), offering a balanced profile of sweet vanilla, caramel, and corn.





Iconic Stopper: The bottle features the world-famous horse and jockey stopper, a hallmark of the Blanton’s brand.





Whether you are looking to complete your collection of the eight different stopper poses or simply want to enjoy a smooth, high-quality pour, this bottle of Blanton's is an essential addition to any bar.