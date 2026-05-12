Mack Strong's Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Donated By: Joey and Lajean Smith
Value of $4000. Escape to the beautiful North Carolina coast with this incredible auction item: a 7-night off-peak stay in a luxurious and expansive beach condo in Ocean Isle Beach, NC! Perfect for large families or groups of friends, this is your chance to create unforgettable memories by the sea.
This stunning condo offers ample space and comfort for everyone, featuring:
5 spacious bedrooms
5 full bathrooms
Enjoy the convenience of being just steps from the pristine sands and rolling waves of Ocean Isle Beach. As seen in the image, the condo complex often boasts fantastic amenities, potentially including a refreshing swimming pool right on-site, providing a perfect complement to your beach days. Wake up to the sound of the ocean, spend your days collecting shells, swimming, fishing, or simply relaxing, and unwind with breathtaking sunsets.
Ocean Isle Beach offers a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere with charming local shops, delicious seafood restaurants, and plenty of activities to enjoy.
Certificate Details:
Valid for a 7-night (one week) stay.
Off-Peak Season: Valid from September 2026 through May 2027 (excluding holiday weeks and prime summer weeks).
Dates must be coordinated directly with the owner/property manager based on availability.
Specific unit details and additional amenities (like pool access, specific views, etc.) will be confirmed upon booking.
Don't miss this opportunity to secure an incredible beach vacation for your group at one of North Carolina's most beloved coastal destinations!
Starting bid
Donated by : Joey and Lajean Smith
Embrace the magic of a winter's night with this highly sought-after bottle of High West "A Midwinter Night's Dram" (Limited Engagement)! This celebrated annual release from Utah's High West Distillery is a truly unique and enchanting expression that commands attention from whiskey lovers worldwide. "A Midwinter Night's Dram" is a masterful blend of straight rye whiskeys, famously finished in French oak port barrels. This special aging process imparts rich notes of dark fruit, warm spices, plum, and subtle sweetness, creating a complex and beautifully balanced sipping experience perfect for special occasions or contemplative evenings. Each release is given an "Act" and "Scene" designation (this bottle is "Act 11, Scene 8"), making it a collectible for those who follow the series. High West is renowned for its innovative approach to whiskey blending, and this "Dram" is a prime example of their artistry. This bottle is a must-have for any serious rye whiskey collector, High West enthusiast, or anyone looking to experience a truly exceptional and rare spirit. Don't miss your chance to bid on this poetic dram!
Starting bid
Donated by: Carly O'Brien
Value $2000. Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to own a professionally crafted 5-10 page website! Perfect for creatives, small businesses, or anyone looking to make a significant impact online. Choose between a captivating portfolio website to display your talents or a robust e-commerce website to start selling your products immediately. This custom build offers the flexibility and professionalism you need to thrive in the digital landscape. Bid now and transform your online presence!
Starting bid
Donated by : Dillon Supply Co. Retail $349
Transform your landscaping routine with the power and convenience of DEWALT. This high-performance combo kit (SKU# DCKO215M1) provides everything you need to keep your outdoor spaces looking pristine without the hassle of gas or cords.
As seen in image001.png, this professional-grade set includes:
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless String Trimmer*: Features a high-efficiency brushless motor that maximizes runtime and motor life while providing the power to tackle tough overgrowth.
DEWALT 20V MAX XR Brushless Handheld Axial Blower*: Delivers powerful debris-clearing performance with a variable speed trigger and speed lock for total power control.
Essential Power Accessories: Includes a 20V MAX* 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery and a charger to ensure you are ready to work right out of the box.
Whether you are a weekend warrior or a dedicated gardener, this kit offers the durability and performance DEWALT is famous for.
Starting bid
Donated by : Joey and Lajean Smith
Raise a glass for a powerful cause with this incredibly meaningful bottle of Penelope "F*ck Cancer" Blend of Straight Whiskeys! This special release from Penelope Bourbon not only delivers a celebrated whiskey experience but also carries a profound message of hope and defiance. Penelope Bourbon is known for its innovative blends and high-quality expressions. This particular bottle, with its distinctive label adorned with various cancer awareness ribbons, signifies a contribution to or awareness of cancer research and support. It's a testament to the brand's commitment beyond just crafting fine spirits. This blend offers Penelope's signature approachable yet complex profile, known for its balanced flavors and smooth finish. It's a perfect bottle for: Whiskey Enthusiasts: To enjoy a quality blend from a respected distillery. Collectors: To add a unique and meaningful bottle to their collection. Supporters of the Cause: To own a tangible symbol of support against cancer. Don't miss this unique opportunity to bid on a whiskey that tastes good and stands for good!
Starting bid
Donated by : Darren and Julie Hoover
Experience the excitement of college football with four tickets to see the NC State Wolfpack take on the App State Mountaineers on September 26th! This high-energy matchup is perfect for fans looking to enjoy a premier game-day atmosphere.
This package includes:
Four (4) Tickets: Premium seating in Section 18, Row M, Seats 22-25.
Parking Pass: Hassle-free arrival with a pass for Arena West 6929.
Whether you are cheering for the Pack or the Mountaineers, this is an incredible opportunity to grab your friends or family and head to the stadium for an unforgettable Saturday.
Don't miss your chance to secure your spot for one of the most anticipated games of the season!
Starting bid
Donated by : Amy White
value of $1000. Get ready for a premier Major League Baseball experience with this incredible auction package! You're bidding on four (4) coveted Delta Club seats and one (1) parking pass to see the Atlanta Braves take on the Texas Rangers on Saturday, July 18th!
This is more than just a game; it's a VIP outing designed for ultimate comfort and luxury:
Game Time: This is a 4:10 PM afternoon matchup, perfect for enjoying the stadium atmosphere.
Premium Seating: Your seats (Section 124, Seats 1-4) are located directly behind home plate and are covered, offering unparalleled views of the action and protection from the elements.
Delta Club Amenities: Enjoy an elevated experience with:
Extra-wide, padded seats for superior comfort.
In-seat food & beverage service, so you don't miss a single play.
Exclusive Club Access: Entry to the Delta Sky360 Club Lounge, featuring complimentary food and drinks (exact offerings may vary by game/club rules, but typically include a wide selection).
Convenient Parking: A dedicated parking pass ensures a hassle-free arrival and departure.
This is a fantastic opportunity to see the Braves in action from some of the best seats in the house. Whether for family, friends, or clients, don't miss this chance to experience a Braves game in ultimate style!
Starting bid
Donated By: Barry Gardner
Value $650 Get ready for an unforgettable college football showdown! This incredible auction package includes six (6) prime tickets and two (2) coveted parking passes to see the NC State Wolfpack take on Richmond.
NC State Football vs. Richmond
Fri, Sep 11, 2026 ⦁ Time TBA
Carter-Finley Stadium
Imagine gathering your friends or family and heading to Carter-Finley Stadium for a fantastic night of ACC action. Skip the parking hassle and walk right in to cheer on your favorite team! This is the ultimate game day experience for any college football fan. Don't miss your chance to be there!
Starting bid
Donated by : Austin Stone
Celebrate the legacy of a Cincinnati fan favorite with this unique collectible! You are bidding on a custom white Cincinnati Reds-style jersey hand-signed by 1988 NL Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star, Chris Sabo.
This item features:
Classic Reds Aesthetic: A clean, white V-neck jersey with the iconic red wishbone "C" logo and Sabo’s signature number 17 on the front.
Authentic Signature: Chris Sabo’s autograph is prominently featured in black ink on the back of the jersey, signed directly onto the red digit.
Verified Authenticity: The signature is accompanied by a JSA (James Spence Authentication) Witnessed tamper-evident hologram, ensuring the autograph was signed in the presence of a representative.
Legacy Piece: A perfect tribute to "Spuds," a key member of the 1990 World Series Championship team and a member of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.
This is a must-have for any collector of Big Red Machine history or fans who fondly remember Sabo’s gritty play and signature goggles.
Starting bid
Donated By: Phil Hayes and Matt Peele
Value $2200
Gear up for an unforgettable day on the water with this incredible auction item: a private Gulf Stream Offshore Fishing Trip for 4-5 people!
Imagine heading out into the deep blue aboard a premier 33-foot Onslow Bay Fishing Boat, renowned for its comfort and capability in offshore waters. From the bustling port of Southport, North Carolina, you and your crew will chase the thrill of big game fishing, targeting species like Wahoo, Mahi-Mahi, Tuna, and more, in the rich waters of the Gulf Stream. This is a bucket-list experience for any angler or group looking for an exhilarating day on the open ocean.
This package provides everything needed for a spectacular fishing excursion, promising an adventure packed with reeling in memories and perhaps a few trophy catches!
Please Note:
This trip is for 4-5 individuals.
Departure will be from Southport, NC.
Dates must be coordinated directly with Captain Phil Hayes to ensure availability and optimal fishing conditions.
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to bid on a truly epic fishing charter!
Starting bid
Donated by : Brent and Erin Hoover Retail $150
Elevate your performance around the greens with the most advanced wedge design in golf. This Titleist Vokey Design SM10 Wedge (specifically the 54.08M model) is engineered for precision, consistency, and ultimate shot-making versatility.
This brand-new, high-performance club features:Loft and Bounce (54.08M): A strong-lofted sand wedge with 54° of loft and 8° of bounce, perfect for players who prefer a lower-bounce option for firmer conditions or a shallower swing.
Grind Versatility: Bob Vokey’s personal favorite, the M Grind is designed for players who like to rotate the clubface open and closed to manufacture a variety of shots around the green.
Maximum Spin Technology: Features patented Spin Milled TX9 grooves that are individually cut to the edge based on loft to maximize spin and control on every shot.
Precise Distance & Trajectory Control: A refined, progressive center of gravity (CG) provides a lower, more controlled flight and a solid feel at impact.
Tour-Proven Finish: Presented in a sleek Tour Chrome finish that is used by the world's best players.
Whether you're escaping a bunker or hitting a delicate chip, the Vokey SM10 gives you the confidence and tools to sharpen your short game.
Starting bid
Donated by : Brent and Erin Hoover Retail $430
Take your audio experience into the great outdoors with the Turtlebox Gen 3, the ultimate portable speaker designed for life’s biggest adventures. Whether you're heading to a tailgate, spending a day on the boat, or relaxing at the beach, this speaker is built to handle it all.
As shown in the original packaging this high-performance audio system features:
This brand-new, boxed unit is the perfect addition for any outdoor enthusiast looking for professional-grade sound that can survive the toughest conditions.
Starting bid
Donated By: MACKSTRONG - Value $Priceless
Stay refreshed in style with this incredibly unique and personalized Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, featuring a custom engraving celebrating Mack Strong!
This authentic Yeti Rambler is renowned for its legendary insulation, keeping your cold drinks ice-cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours on end. What makes this particular Yeti special is the detailed laser engraving, showcasing an iconic image of Mack Strong wearing his #4 jersey, along with his ""Mack Strong"" name.
Perfect for any fan, athlete, or anyone who appreciates quality and a unique design. Whether you're at the game, in the office, or on the go, this Yeti tumbler is a fantastic way to show your appreciation and stay hydrated. Don't miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind item!
Starting bid
Donated By: MACKSTRONG - Value $Priceless
Stay refreshed in style with this incredibly unique and personalized Yeti Rambler 20 oz Tumbler, featuring a custom engraving celebrating Mack Strong!
This authentic Yeti Rambler is renowned for its legendary insulation, keeping your cold drinks ice-cold and your hot drinks piping hot for hours on end. What makes this particular Yeti special is the detailed laser engraving, showcasing an iconic image of Mack Strong wearing his #4 jersey, along with his ""Mack Strong"" name.
Perfect for any fan, athlete, or anyone who appreciates quality and a unique design. Whether you're at the game, in the office, or on the go, this Yeti tumbler is a fantastic way to show your appreciation and stay hydrated. Don't miss your chance to bid on this one-of-a-kind item!
Starting bid
Donated by : Joey and Lajean Smith
Elevate your spirits collection with this exceptional bottle of Penelope Private Select, a premium offering from the highly acclaimed Estate Collection. This specific release showcases the artistry of blending, featuring a meticulously aged 10-year-old blend of straight bourbon whiskies.
This bottle offers a sophisticated tasting experience characterized by:
Aged Perfection: A rare 10-year age statement, providing deep complexity and a smooth, refined character.
High Proof: Bottled at 106.8 Proof (53.4% ALC/VOL), delivering a bold, full-bodied flavor profile that stands up beautifully neat or in a refined cocktail.
Private Select Exclusive: Part of an elite series known for unique barrel characteristics and limited availability.
Presentation: A sleek 750ml bottle featuring the elegant gold "P" branding of the Penelope Estate Collection.
Whether you are a seasoned connoisseur or looking for the perfect gift for a whiskey enthusiast, this 10-year Private Select represents the pinnacle of Penelope’s craft.
Starting bid
Donated by : Joey and Lajean Smith
Indulge in a world-class whiskey experience with this curated selection of five premium bottles from the legendary Buffalo Trace Distillery. This remarkable lot features some of the most sought-after names in bourbon, offering a diverse range of flavor profiles for the discerning collector.
This exclusive collection includes:
Whether you are looking to bolster your home bar or gift a truly impressive set to a whiskey enthusiast, this Buffalo Trace lineup represents the pinnacle of Kentucky distilling.
Starting bid
Donated by : Joey and Lajean Smith
Take home one of the most iconic and highly sought-after names in the world of spirits. Blanton’s Original Single Barrel was the first single barrel bourbon ever sold commercially, and it remains a gold standard for collectors and connoisseurs alike.
This premium 750ml bottle comes in its signature decorative box and features:
Hand-Bottled Precision: Each bottle is filled, labeled, and sealed by hand at the Buffalo Trace Distillery.
Unique Barrel Details: This specific bottle was pulled from Barrel No. 300 on Rick No. 28.
Signature Proof: This bourbon is bottled at a consistent 93 Proof (46.5% ALC./VOL.), offering a balanced profile of sweet vanilla, caramel, and corn.
Iconic Stopper: The bottle features the world-famous horse and jockey stopper, a hallmark of the Blanton’s brand.
Whether you are looking to complete your collection of the eight different stopper poses or simply want to enjoy a smooth, high-quality pour, this bottle of Blanton's is an essential addition to any bar.
Starting bid
Donated by: Brian and Farrah Foshay
Value $250 Hit the links and enjoy a fantastic day on the greens with this generous auction item: one round of golf for four players at the beautiful Deercroft Golf Club! Deercroft Golf Club offers a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels, with its well-maintained fairways, pristine greens, and scenic surroundings. Gather your friends, family, or business associates for a memorable outing and put your golf skills to the test on this popular course. This package, valued at $250, is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a premier golf experience.
Starting bid
Donated By: Jerry and Kim Feeney
Value $280 Elevate your golf game with this incredible auction item offering one round of golf for four players, complete with carts included, at the esteemed Talamore Golf Resort!
Talamore's Resort Course is a magnificent 4 ½ Star Rees Jones Design, promising an exceptional and memorable experience amidst the beautiful Pinehurst area. This is your chance to gather your golf buddies, family, or clients for an unforgettable day on a championship course.
Certificate Details:
Valid anytime Monday – Thursday, and after 12:00 PM Friday – Sunday.
Based on availability.
Tee times can be made 72 hours in advance.
Expires December 31, 2026.
Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to bid on a top-tier golf outing at one of North Carolina's premier golf destinations!
Starting bid
Donated By: Jerry and Kim Feeney
Value $320 Calling all golf enthusiasts! Bid on an unforgettable day on the greens with this fantastic package offering one round of golf for four players, complete with carts included, at the renowned Legacy Golf Club.
Legacy boasts a 4 ½ Star Nicklaus Design course, promising a challenging yet enjoyable experience amidst beautiful scenery. This is your chance to gather your friends, family, or business associates for a memorable outing at a top-tier course.
Certificate Details:
Valid anytime Monday – Thursday, and after 12:00 PM Friday – Sunday.
Based on availability.
Tee times can be made 72 hours in advance.
Expires December 31, 2026.
Don't miss this opportunity to secure a premier golf experience for your foursome!
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