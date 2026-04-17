Mackay HSA's Tricky Tray

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Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Join Mrs. Chizzik as principal for the day!
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Starting bid
Be the librarian for the day with Ms. Brenzel!
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Extra PE! You and 5 friends get to take over the gym for 45 minutes of pure, high-energy fun playing any games you choose!
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Join Ms. Bracero for a one hour solo art session where you’ll create a unique art piece together. She’ll guide you through the process, helping you explore new techniques and bring your ideas to life. Perfect for all skill levels!
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One student will receive a conducting lesson from Mrs. DeJoseph, and will conduct the Star-Spangled Banner at the school day concert.
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Join us for a sweet and creative where you’ll have the chance to decorate cupcakes alongside Ms. Mui and Mrs. Saric! Whether you’re a frosting artist or sprinkle enthusiast, this fun and interactive event is a perfect way to bond, get inspired, and enjoy a delicious treat together. Don’t miss out on the frosting filled fun! One winner can invite five friends. Each student will decorate four cupcake cupcakes.
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Come join your favorite first grade teachers Ms. Bertolini and Mrs. Manessis during 1 lunch period for a SLICE of fun. 1 winner and 3 friends will enjoy pizza and a sweet treat!
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Spend a lunch making ice cream sundaes with the 2nd grade teachers - Mrs. Ruggiero and Mrs. Cook! The winner can choose 4 friends to join them to make sundaes.
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Invite 3 of your friends to join the 3rd Grade teachers- Ms. Juranich, Mrs. Burns, and Mrs. Walsh for a board game party! Bring your lunch and bring your competitive side for a round of games! A sweet treat will be included!
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