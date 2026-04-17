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Mackay Home School Association

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Mackay HSA's Tricky Tray

Ride to School in a Police Car
$10

Starting bid

Get your birthday on the electronic sign #1
$10

Starting bid

Get your birthday on the electronic sign #2
$10

Starting bid

VIP seating for 6 at 5th Grade graduation #1
$10

Starting bid

VIP seating for 6 at 5th Grade graduation #2
$10

Starting bid

VIP seating for 4 at Spring Concert #1
$10

Starting bid

VIP seating for 4 at Spring Concert #2
$10

Starting bid

VIP Parking at Spring Concert Spot #1
$10

Starting bid

VIP Parking at Spring Concert Spot #2
$10

Starting bid

VIP Parking at Spring Concert Spot #3
$10

Starting bid

Principal for the Day
$10

Starting bid

Join Mrs. Chizzik as principal for the day!

Counselor for the Day with Mrs. Angerson
$10

Starting bid

Librarian for the Day
$10

Starting bid

Be the librarian for the day with Ms. Brenzel! 


  • Check books in and out of the library. 
  • Code using Ozobots, Dash Robot, and Scratch. 
  • Stamp, label,and add new books to the collection. 
  • Read to classes and more!


Extra PE
$10

Starting bid

Extra PE! You and 5 friends get to take over the gym for 45 minutes of pure, high-energy fun playing any games you choose!

Extra Art with Ms. Bracero
$10

Starting bid

Join Ms. Bracero for a one hour solo art session where you’ll create a unique art piece together. She’ll guide you through the process, helping you explore new techniques and bring your ideas to life. Perfect for all skill levels!

Conduct the Star-Spangled Banner at the school day concert
$10

Starting bid

One student will receive a conducting lesson from Mrs. DeJoseph, and will conduct the Star-Spangled Banner at the school day concert.

Cupcake Decorating with the Kindergarten Teachers
$10

Starting bid

Join us for a sweet and creative where you’ll have the chance to decorate cupcakes alongside Ms. Mui and Mrs. Saric! Whether you’re a frosting artist or sprinkle enthusiast, this fun and interactive event is a perfect way to bond, get inspired, and enjoy a delicious treat together. Don’t miss out on the frosting filled fun! One winner can invite five friends. Each student will decorate four cupcake cupcakes.

Pizza and Sweets with the 1st Grade Teachers
$10

Starting bid

Come join your favorite first grade teachers Ms. Bertolini and Mrs. Manessis during 1 lunch period for a SLICE of fun. 1 winner and 3 friends will enjoy pizza and a sweet treat!

Lunch and Ice Cream with 2nd Grade teachers
$10

Starting bid

Spend a lunch making ice cream sundaes with the 2nd grade teachers - Mrs. Ruggiero and Mrs. Cook! The winner can choose 4 friends to join them to make sundaes.

Board Game Party with 3rd Grade Teachers
$10

Starting bid

Invite 3 of your friends to join the 3rd Grade teachers- Ms. Juranich, Mrs. Burns, and Mrs. Walsh for a board game party! Bring your lunch and bring your competitive side for a round of games! A sweet treat will be included!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!