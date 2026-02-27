MacMillan United Pipe Bands

Offered by

MacMillan United Pipe Bands

About the memberships

MacMillan Youth Band Dues

Membership - One Child
$100

Renews monthly

Membership dues if you have one child playing in the band

Membership - Two Children
$180

Renews monthly

Membership dues if you have two children playing in the band from the same family ($90 per child)

Membership - Three Children
$240

Renews monthly

Membership dues if you have three children playing in the band from the same family ($80 per child)

Membership - Four Children
$300

Renews monthly

Membership dues if you have four children playing in the band from the same family ($75 per child)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!