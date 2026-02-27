MacMillan Youth Band Dues

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
Membership dues if you have one child playing in the band
Renews monthly
Membership dues if you have two children playing in the band from the same family ($90 per child)
Renews monthly
Membership dues if you have three children playing in the band from the same family ($80 per child)
Renews monthly
Membership dues if you have four children playing in the band from the same family ($75 per child)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!