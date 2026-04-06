Macomb County Friends Supporting Carmen for Judge

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Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225
Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250
If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"
Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225
Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250
If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"
Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225
Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250
If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"
Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225
Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250
If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"
Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225
Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250
If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"
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