Committee to Elect Carmen DeFranco Judge

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Committee to Elect Carmen DeFranco Judge

About this event

Macomb County Friends Supporting Carmen for Judge

15 N Walnut St

Mt Clemens, MI 48043, USA

Minimum Recommended Donation
$100

Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225


Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250


If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"

Event Host
$1,225

Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225


Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250


If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"

Gold Sponsor
$1,000


Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225


Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250


If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"

Silver Sponsor
$750

Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225


Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250


If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"

Bronze Sponsor
$500

Individual or Political Committee maximum contribution: $1,225


Independent Committee or Political Party Committee maximum contribution: $12,250


If you are a political committee, independent committee or political party committee please select the "business/organization box at checkout"

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