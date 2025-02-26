Macomb County Pride 2025 Sponsorship Form

*Presenting Sponsor - $5,000 (one opportunity)
-Presenting Sponsor has option to make opening remarks from the Main Stage at the event
-Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Recognition as Presenting Sponsor, and inclusion of company name and logo on printed event materials
-Inclusion as a Presenting Sponsor on printed sponsor recognition signage, including exclusive Presenting Sponsor signage
-Verbal recognition during event proceedings
-10’ x 24’ booth space in the Street Fair
*Presenting Sponsor - $5,000 (one opportunity)
-Presenting Sponsor has option to make opening remarks from the Main Stage at the event
-Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Recognition as Presenting Sponsor, and inclusion of company name and logo on printed event materials
-Inclusion as a Presenting Sponsor on printed sponsor recognition signage, including exclusive Presenting Sponsor signage
-Verbal recognition during event proceedings
-10’ x 24’ booth space in the Street Fair
Stage Sponsor
$3,500
*Stage Sponsor - $3,500 (one opportunity)
-Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Recognition as Stage Sponsor, and inclusion of company name and logo on printed event materials
-Inclusion as a Stage Sponsor on printed sponsor recognition signage, including exclusive Stage Sponsor signage at primary Stage entrance points
-Verbal recognition during event proceedings
-10’ x 24’ booth space near the Stage area
*Stage Sponsor - $3,500 (one opportunity)
-Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Recognition as Stage Sponsor, and inclusion of company name and logo on printed event materials
-Inclusion as a Stage Sponsor on printed sponsor recognition signage, including exclusive Stage Sponsor signage at primary Stage entrance points
-Verbal recognition during event proceedings
-10’ x 24’ booth space near the Stage area
Kid's/Teen Activities Sponsor
$2,500
*Kid's/Teen Activities Sponsor - $2,500 (one opportunity)
-Recognition as Kid's/Teen Activities Sponsor and inclusion of company name and logo on printed event materials
-Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Exclusive Stage or Children’s Area Sponsor recognition signage in associated location
-Verbal recognition during event proceedings
-10’ x 24’ booth space in the Street Fair included
*Kid's/Teen Activities Sponsor - $2,500 (one opportunity)
-Recognition as Kid's/Teen Activities Sponsor and inclusion of company name and logo on printed event materials
-Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Exclusive Stage or Children’s Area Sponsor recognition signage in associated location
-Verbal recognition during event proceedings
-10’ x 24’ booth space in the Street Fair included
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
*Gold Sponsor - $1,000 (unlimited)
-Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Inclusion with logo on printed sponsor recognition signage and printed event materials
-Verbal recognition during event proceedings
-10’ x 12’ booth space in Street Fair included
*Gold Sponsor - $1,000 (unlimited)
-Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Inclusion with logo on printed sponsor recognition signage and printed event materials
-Verbal recognition during event proceedings
-10’ x 12’ booth space in Street Fair included
Silver Sponsor
$500
*Silver Sponsor - $500 (unlimited)
-Recognition by name on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Inclusion of name on printed sponsor recognition signage
-10’ x 12’ booth space in Street Fair included
*Silver Sponsor - $500 (unlimited)
-Recognition by name on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Inclusion of name on printed sponsor recognition signage
-10’ x 12’ booth space in Street Fair included
Bronze Sponsor
$250
*Bronze Sponsor - $250 (unlimited)
-Recognition by name on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Inclusion of name on printed sponsor recognition signage
-Opt-in for a 10’ x 12’ booth space for $50
*Bronze Sponsor - $250 (unlimited)
-Recognition by name on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media
-Inclusion of name on printed sponsor recognition signage
-Opt-in for a 10’ x 12’ booth space for $50
Bronze Sponsor Booth Add-On
$50
Be sure to choose this if you wish to have a Vendor Booth with your Bronze Sponsorship!
Be sure to choose this if you wish to have a Vendor Booth with your Bronze Sponsorship!
Add a donation for Macomb County Pride
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