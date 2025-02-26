Macomb County Pride 2025 Sponsorship Form

*Presenting Sponsor - $5,000 (one opportunity) -Presenting Sponsor has option to make opening remarks from the Main Stage at the event -Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media -Recognition as Presenting Sponsor, and inclusion of company name and logo on printed event materials -Inclusion as a Presenting Sponsor on printed sponsor recognition signage, including exclusive Presenting Sponsor signage -Verbal recognition during event proceedings -10’ x 24’ booth space in the Street Fair

*Presenting Sponsor - $5,000 (one opportunity) -Presenting Sponsor has option to make opening remarks from the Main Stage at the event -Recognition with logo on Macomb County Pride website, Facebook page and other social media -Recognition as Presenting Sponsor, and inclusion of company name and logo on printed event materials -Inclusion as a Presenting Sponsor on printed sponsor recognition signage, including exclusive Presenting Sponsor signage -Verbal recognition during event proceedings -10’ x 24’ booth space in the Street Fair

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