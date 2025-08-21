Bike Walk Macon

Hosted by

Bike Walk Macon

About this event

Macon's Big Bike Ride 2025

Otis Redding Center for the Arts - 436 Cotton Avenue

Day-Of - General Admission
$15

Includes admission to Big Bike Ride

Day-Of - Child Admission (FREE)
Free

Kids under 12 are free! All minors under 16 must be accompanied by an adult (1 adult per 2 children).
Child Ticket Note: The Big Bike Ride is about 8 miles at a casual group pace. Children should be able to ride this distance on city streets. Bikes with training wheels or under 24” are not permitted. Younger kids are welcome in a trailer, cargo bike, or child seat with an adult.

Add a donation for Bike Walk Macon

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!