Macon's Big Bike Ride 2025

Kids under 12 are free! All minors under 16 must be accompanied by an adult (1 adult per 2 children).

Child Ticket Note: The Big Bike Ride is about 8 miles at a casual group pace. Children should be able to ride this distance on city streets. Bikes with training wheels or under 24” are not permitted. Younger kids are welcome in a trailer, cargo bike, or child seat with an adult.