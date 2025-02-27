Mac's Mission, Inc's Big Block BB Shootout annual raffle 2025
A chance of winning (Bracelet)
$10
A beautiful ladies sterling silver bracelet. Hand engraves by Mr. Russel McNabb... AKA "Poppy"
A chance of winning (Knife)
$10
A beautiful hand engraved knife made by Russel McNabb...AKA "Poppy." The knife guards are inlaid with 24k gold. The screw head dots are also 24k gold. The handle is made of sheep horn & all fill work is hand done! The blade is hand ground from D2 steel & the guard is nickel silver with a cowhide sheath. The estimated value is $1,600.00
A chance if winning (Rifle Strap)
$10
A beautiful hand engraved leather rifle strap donated by J Taylor Leather!
A chance of winning (Album)
$10
A signed & framed "So Help Me God" album by country music artist Brantley Gilbert.
A chance of winning (Gifts Certificate)
$10
A Southern Woods Plantation $300 gifts certificate that can go towards items in their pro shop or a quail hunt.
A chance of winning (16x20 oil painting)
$10
This beautiful 16x20 oil painting on canvas, donated by Maria Cottle, captures a peaceful waterside scene with rich colors and elegant textures. She truly has a special gift, bringing warmth and tranquility to this stunning piece.
