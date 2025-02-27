Mac's Mission, Inc's Big Block BB Shootout annual raffle 2025

A beautiful hand engraved knife made by Russel McNabb...AKA "Poppy." The knife guards are inlaid with 24k gold. The screw head dots are also 24k gold. The handle is made of sheep horn & all fill work is hand done! The blade is hand ground from D2 steel & the guard is nickel silver with a cowhide sheath. The estimated value is $1,600.00

