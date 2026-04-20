Mad for Modern: Cocktails and the Collector Auction

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Starting bid
($300-$700) The World of Salvador Dali original magazine cover 1967, signed in pencil, numbered 21/100. Salvadore Dali was a Spanish surrealist painter born in 1904. He was an icon of surrealism and Dalis's fantastical prints, pantings, scultpures, films, and writing helped cement the moventment's identity. He is famous for his bizarre, dreamlike images and for making the impossible look real. This piece is a striking black-and-white cover from the January 1967 issue of Television magazine. It shows Salvador Dali wearing a futuristic metallic spacesuite designed by Paco Rabanne, with an artistic treatment over a Robert Descharnes photo.
Size:9.5"x10.5"
Starting bid
($1500-$5000) Eye of Surrealist Time E.A -Artist's Proof lithograph 1971, signed. Salvador Dali was a Spanish surrealist painter born in 1904. He was an icon of surrealism and Dalí’s fantastical prints, paintings, sculptures, films, and writing helped cement the movement’s identity. He is famous for his bizarre, dreamlike images and for making the impossible look real. This piece is part of Dali's "Memories of Surrealism" series and blends his classic motifs-melting time and watchful eyes-into a single powerful composition.
Size: 19"x28.5"
Starting bid
($1000-$2200) Angel of Dada E.A -Artist's Proof lithograph 1971, signed. Salvador Dali was a Spanish surrealist painter born in 1904. He was an icon of surrealism and Dalí’s fantastical prints, paintings, sculptures, films, and writing helped cement the movement’s identity. He is famous for his bizarre, dreamlike images and for making the impossible look real. This piece is part of Dali's "Memories of Surrealism" series.
Size: 19"x28.5"
Starting bid
($250-$600) Isle D'Yeu original serigraph around 1950, signed in pencil, numbered 192/300. Ludwig Bemelmans was an Austrian-American writer and illustrator, born in 1898 in what is now known as Italy. He is best known for creating the Madeline children's books and his painted murals in New York in Bemelmans Bar and the Carlyle Hotel. This piece shows an aerial view of the Isle d'Yeu harbor off France's west coast, featuring fishing boats, tuna lined up on the dock and the quaint island town in Bemelman's signature whimsical, colorful style.
Size: 20"x27"
Starting bid
($700-$1500) Cosmic Ride with Birds original lithograph 1972, signed, numbered??/150. Peter Max was born in 1937 Berlin. He is an American pop artists who became famous in the 1960's for his psychedelic, colorful style. Max's Cosmic Ride with Birds lithograph shows a bright scene of a rider surrounded by floating birds and stars, in his signature style of bold shapes layered in vivid hues. Peter Max is still actively creating today.
Size: 22"x30"
Starting bid
($250-$600) The Race original lithograph 1969, signed in pencil, numbered 61/150. Wolf Reuther was a german painter born in 1917. He studied at Munich Art Academy, trained in drawing, painting, and theater and was deeply influenced by Fernand Leger. Known for his distinctive modern style, Reuther created limited-edition lithographs, singed and numbered that capture his vibrant, colorful style.
Size: 20"x26.5"
Starting bid
($600-$1500) Amahl and the Night Visitors gouache 1953, signed and commisioned by NBC Commission for the opera. Hans Moller born in 1905, Germany was an abstractionist artist known as a colorist. He then studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Berlin. Moller experimented with many styles of painting, including expressionism, abstractionism, surrealism, cubism, pointillism, and fauvism. He made hundreds of oil paintings, watercolors, collages, and drawings, and also experimented with stained glass. Moller is considered a significant American painter who rose to prominence in the emerging art world of 1940s New York along with fellow abstractionists such as Mark Rothko, Alexander Calder and Jackson Pollock. Moller is best known for his exuberant colorful style Moller’s works are included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Hirshhorn Museum, and the Allentown Art Museum.
Size: 11.5"x9.25"
Starting bid
($150-$450) Mother and Child original etching in miniature, numbered 7/200, pencil signed. Etienne Ret is known for portrait, figure and genre painting, monotypes. Born in Bourbonnais, Ret graduated from the College of Mesnieres and completed military service in 1924. He then began formal art training in Paris in the ateliers of Maurice Denis and Georges Desvallieres, and at Ecole des Beaux Arts and Ecole des Arts Décoratifs. Ret exhibited in London and Paris before settling in Hollywood in 1934. He taught at the Chouinard Art Institute and was active in Los Angeles through the late 1950s. Size: 6"x4 3/4".
Starting bid
($250-$500) Two Girls colored etching, numbered 62/100, signed. Etienne Ret is known for portrait, figure and genre painting, monotypes. Born in Bourbonnais, Ret graduated from the College of Mesnieres and completed military service in 1924. He then began formal art training in Paris in the ateliers of Maurice Denis and Georges Desvallieres, and at Ecole des Beaux Arts and Ecole des Arts Décoratifs. Ret exhibited in London and Paris before settling in Hollywood in 1934. He taught at the Chouinard Art Institute and was active in Los Angeles through the late 1950s.
Size: 11.5"x15.5"
Starting bid
($500-$1200) Femme Bretonne original mixed media painting, signed. Etienne Ret is known for portrait, figure and genre painting, monotypes. Born in Bourbonnais, Ret graduated from the College of Mesnieres and completed military service in 1924. He then began formal art training in Paris in the ateliers of Maurice Denis and Georges Desvallieres, and at Ecole des Beaux Arts and Ecole des Arts Décoratifs. Ret exhibited in London and Paris before settling in Hollywood in 1934. He taught at the Chouinard Art Institute and was active in Los Angeles through the late 1950s.
Size: 19.5" x 24.5"
Starting bid
($75-$200) Musician black and white poster. Born in Copenhage in 1918, Danish artist Bjorn Wiinblad trained at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts and became known for his playful posters filled with round-faced figures and fairytale charm. He designed for Tivoli Gardens, created ceramics for Rosenthal, and worked on theater sets and tapestries worldwide.
Size: 24"x33"
Starting bid
($00-$1200) Bouquet et Chandelier original lithograph, signed in white crayon, numbered 113/120. Hoi Lebadang was a vietnamese-French artist born in 1921. He studied at the Toulouse School of Fine Arts and became known for his textured mixed-media works blending Eastern and Western styles. This vibrant color lithograph on paper depicts an abstracted vase with branches and a chandelier with brightly lit candles. Lebadang applied washes, drips, and a crashis spattered ink technique of yellows and oranges on a warm brown background that reflects stylized objects in translucent areas.
Size: 19"x25"
Starting bid
($500-$1000) Cup of Tea original lithograph , signed in pencil, numbered 243/275. Elmilio Grau-Sala was a Spanish painter born in 1911 and studied at the Fine Arts Academy in Barcelona. A celebrated colorist in the School of Paris style, he painted lively scenes in bright, joyful colors, his vivid hues animate otherwise mundane scenes in his paintings. Grau Sala was a keen observer of everyday life.
Size: 23.75"x18"
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