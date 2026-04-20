Mad for Modern: Cocktails and the Collector Auction

($600-$1500) Amahl and the Night Visitors gouache 1953, signed and commisioned by NBC Commission for the opera. Hans Moller born in 1905, Germany was an abstractionist artist known as a colorist. He then studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Berlin. Moller experimented with many styles of painting, including expressionism, abstractionism, surrealism, cubism, pointillism, and fauvism. He made hundreds of oil paintings, watercolors, collages, and drawings, and also experimented with stained glass. Moller is considered a significant American painter who rose to prominence in the emerging art world of 1940s New York along with fellow abstractionists such as Mark Rothko, Alexander Calder and Jackson Pollock. Moller is best known for his exuberant colorful style Moller’s works are included in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Brooklyn Museum of Art, the Hirshhorn Museum, and the Allentown Art Museum.

Size: 11.5"x9.25"