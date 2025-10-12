Spokane Playwrights Laboratory

Spokane Playwrights Laboratory

Mad King - SPL Season Kick off and Fundraiser Event

319 S Cedar St

Spokane, WA 99201, USA

General Admission
$20

Standard ticket for entry and seating.

Join us for an evening of new work and help support Spokane Playwrights Laboratory’s mission to develop bold, original voices.


Supporter
$40

Admission plus one drink ticket (wine, beer, or non-alcoholic). Your name will be listed in the program under Supporters.

Your generosity helps keep theater accessible for everyone. Thank you for fueling new work and local artistry.


Patron
$100

Admission plus reserved seating and one drink ticket. Your name will be listed in the program under Patrons and announced during the curtain speech.


You are a champion of local theater. Your generosity ensures SPL’s continued growth and artistic innovation.

Storyteller’s Circle — $150+ (choose your giving level)
$150

Admission plus front-row reserved seating and two drink tickets. Your name will be listed prominently in the program and announced during the curtain speech. Includes a special thank-you gift.

Storytellers make our work possible. Your contribution helps develop new plays and uplift emerging voices in our community.


For contributions above $150, please use the donation window below.


Community Access Ticket — Pay What You Can ($5–$15)
Free

For students and community members for whom cost is a barrier. Includes general admission seating.

We believe theater should be accessible to all—choose the price that makes participation possible for you, no questions asked. Please use the donation window below to pay what you can.

(Limited seats available.)


Add a donation for Spokane Playwrights Laboratory

$

