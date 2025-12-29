MAD for Vets

MAD Motors and Mayhem 2026

21835 Farm to Market 2920

Hockley, TX 77447, USA

Classic Car / Hot Rod
$30

Registration for Motor show with access to all main activities.

Jeep
$30

Registration for Motor show with access to all main activities.

Corvette
$30

Registration for Motor show with access to all main activities.

Pre-paid Admission
$8

Will be $10 at the gate - Admission is per vehicle (not applicable for those entered in Motor show)

Inline 4 Sponsor
$250

Includes:

  • Business name listed on event website / social post sponsor thank-you
  • Business name listed on event banner or poster (supporter section)
  • Recognition in post-event social media appreciation post
  • Option to include promo item or flyer in giveaway basket / table
Straight 6 Sponsor
$500

Includes everything in Inline 4 PLUS:

  • Logo displayed on event website / marketing materials (small size)
  • Logo on event banner in mid-tier section
  • Business name announced once during event sponsor acknowledgments
  • Option for one 10×10 vendor space (if desired)
Small Block V8 Sponsor
$1,000

Includes everything in Straight-6 PLUS:

  • Medium-size logo placement on banner & print marketing
  • Logo featured in two dedicated social media sponsor spotlights
  • Option to sponsor one show category or trophy
    • (Example: “Small Block V8 Sponsor — Best Classic Car”)
  • 1 VIP parking spot at event
  • Vendor space included (priority placement)
Big Block V8 Sponsor
$2,500

Includes everything in Small Block V8 PLUS:

  • Large, priority logo placement on banner & marketing
  • Logo included on event stage signage
  • Company name mentioned multiple times during announcements
    (opening, awards, closing)
  • Logo included on raffle / auction signage
  • Opportunity to present one major award on stage
  • 2 VIP parking spots
  • Vendor space in premium location
Supercharged Hemi Sponsor
$5,000

Includes everything in Big Block V8 PLUS:

  • Listing as “MAD Motors and Mayhem — Presented By [Sponsor Name]”
  • Top-of-banner hero logo placement & website headline credit
  • Company logo on all primary promotional materials
  • Stage mention at opening, mid-event, and awards
  • Opportunity to speak briefly before awards ceremony
  • Dedicated spotlight press-style social media post
  • Opportunity to present two top awards on stage
  • 4 VIP parking spots
  • Premium vendor positioning (front-of-event)
Band Sponsor
$1,300

Includes everything in Small Block V8 PLUS:

  • Large, priority logo placement on banner & marketing
  • Logo included on event stage signage
  • Company name mentioned multiple times during announcements
    (opening, awards, closing)
  • Logo included on raffle / auction signage
  • Name and logo on stage for the entirety of the event as Band Sponsor
  • 1 VIP parking spot
  • Vendor space in premium location
50/50 raffle
$5

Winner will receiive 50% of total - Remaining 50% donated

Vendor Booth
$100

10x10ft vendor booth spot with premium location

(No electricity available)

Veteran Service Organization Booth
Free

10x10ft vendor booth spot with premium location

(No electricity available)


Charity confirmation required for approval. Please contact host for submission.

