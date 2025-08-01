M.R. Elite Athletic Association

Offered by

M.R. Elite Athletic Association

About the memberships

Mad Rabbit Athletics Sponsorship

Single Package
$50

Valid until February 25, 2027

Your name, logo, or business link on our Facebook page / Included in our bi-monthly "Thank You" posts on social media

Double Package
$100

Valid until February 25, 2027

"Single Package" plus a "Thank You" certificate to display at your business

Triple Package
$250

Valid until February 25, 2027

"Double Package" plus your logo/business name printed on our seasonal team banner displayed at all tournaments

Home Run Package
$500

Valid until February 25, 2027

"Triple Package" plus your logo/business name printed on our team shirts (made twice yearly)

Grand Slam Package
$1,000

Valid until February 25, 2027

"Home Run Package" plus your logo printed on 3x5 banner displayed at our indoor facilities

Add a donation for M.R. Elite Athletic Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!