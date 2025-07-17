Mad River Rotary Annual Fall Fundraiser 2025

For our highest level of sponsorship! Includes a suite at Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, basket of Humboldt Made products, a table for 8, 8 VIP drink wristbands (all you can drink) advertising recognition.
Includes a suite at Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, basket of Humboldt Made products, a table for 8 at event, 2 bottles of wine, advertising recognition.
Includes a standard room at Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, table for 8 at event, 2 bottles of wine, advertising recognition.
Includes a table for 8 at event, 2 bottles of wine, and business name at the table.
Includes Fall Fundraiser Entry, Dinner, Great Times, and the opportunity to support our community!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!