Mad River Rotary Annual Fall Fundraiser 2025

777 Casino Way

Blue Lake, CA 95525, USA

Diamond Flips
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

For our highest level of sponsorship! Includes a suite at Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, basket of Humboldt Made products, a table for 8, 8 VIP drink wristbands (all you can drink) advertising recognition.

Gold Barspin
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a suite at Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, basket of Humboldt Made products, a table for 8 at event, 2 bottles of wine, advertising recognition.

Silver Tailspin
$2,000

Includes a standard room at Blue Lake Casino & Hotel, table for 8 at event, 2 bottles of wine, advertising recognition.

Bronze Bunny Hop
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes a table for 8 at event, 2 bottles of wine, and business name at the table.

General Admission
$75

Includes Fall Fundraiser Entry, Dinner, Great Times, and the opportunity to support our community!

