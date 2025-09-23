Madagascar JR | Candy Bouquets

*1 Box of Plain M&M’s





*2 Candy Bars – Hershey Bar, Reese Peanut Butter Cup, Kit Kat (selection will vary, but please note if they have a peanut allergy)





*4 Full Size Airheads (color will vary)





*1 Mini Jungle Animal Plush (selection will vary)





Personalized Message

- 100 characters or less (not including the To: and

From lines)