Madeleine Camille Foundation

Hosted by

Madeleine Camille Foundation

About this event

Maddie's Memory 2026

201 Main St

Longmont, CO 80501, USA

ADD-ON: VIP Meet & Greet with Granger Smith
$100

ADD ON TO MAIN EVENT TICKET: Early Access to event at 5 PM. Private meet & greet with Granger Smith. Includes photo & signing opportunities. Must purchase in addition to event ticket.

Child Ticket (5 and up - under 5 is free)
$25

Includes food and curated children's activities (crafts, etc)


Standard Admission
$50

Access to all main activities, includes drink tickets & food.

VIP Admission
$75

Reserved seating, extra drink tickets and access to all main activities.

Viceroy Sponsorship
$250

Includes 4 VIP tickets and your events logo featured in event programming / email communications.

Tiger Swallowtail Sponsorship
$500

All the above plus reserved seating with 6 VIP tickets included.

Painted Lady Sponsorship
$1,000

All the above, plus logo featured on step & repeat banner, reserved table with logo and 10 VIP tickets included.

Monarch Sponsorship
$2,000

All the above plus logo featured on event swag (water bottle, etc), reserved table with logo and 12 VIP tickets included. INCLUDES Meet & Greet Access.

Add a donation for Madeleine Camille Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!