Maddie's Memory 2026

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About this event
ADD ON TO MAIN EVENT TICKET: Early Access to event at 5 PM. Private meet & greet with Granger Smith. Includes photo & signing opportunities. Must purchase in addition to event ticket.
Includes food and curated children's activities (crafts, etc)
Access to all main activities, includes drink tickets & food.
Reserved seating, extra drink tickets and access to all main activities.
Includes 4 VIP tickets and your events logo featured in event programming / email communications.
All the above plus reserved seating with 6 VIP tickets included.
All the above, plus logo featured on step & repeat banner, reserved table with logo and 10 VIP tickets included.
All the above plus logo featured on event swag (water bottle, etc), reserved table with logo and 12 VIP tickets included. INCLUDES Meet & Greet Access.
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