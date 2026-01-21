Self Care Sunday

Hosted by

Self Care Sunday

About this event

MADE IN MERIDA | Icing& Workshop

364O Calle 54

Mérida, YUC 97000

Icing& All the things
$65

3 left!

What’s Included

  • Guided cake decorating experience with instructor
  • Your own cake to decorate and take home
  • All tools, materials, and supplies
  • Curated food - all you can eat (vegetarian option available)
  • Coffee and fresh juices
  • Beautiful private venue


Optional Wine Upgrade

Enhance the experience with a wine add-on at checkout, which includes glasses of wine during the workshop. Specialty Cocktails will be available

Icing& did someone say cake
$40

3 left!

What’s Included

  • Guided cake decorating experience with instructor
  • Your own cake to decorate and take home
  • All tools, materials, and supplies
  • Beautiful private venue


Optional Wine Upgrade

Enhance the experience with a wine add-on at checkout, which includes glasses of wine during the workshop. Specialty Cocktails will be available

Icing& The Sip
$85

3 left!

Everything included + the wine

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!