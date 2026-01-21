MADE IN MERIDA | Icing& Workshop

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About this event
Mérida, YUC 97000
3 left!
What’s Included
Optional Wine Upgrade
Enhance the experience with a wine add-on at checkout, which includes glasses of wine during the workshop. Specialty Cocktails will be available
3 left!
What’s Included
Optional Wine Upgrade
Enhance the experience with a wine add-on at checkout, which includes glasses of wine during the workshop. Specialty Cocktails will be available
3 left!
Everything included + the wine
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