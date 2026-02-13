Made with Love Watercolor Art by Val

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Sid – Made with Love
Sid was never meant to survive what he came from.
When he arrived, he was seven pounds of exhaustion and quiet suffering. Starving. Dehydrated. His tiny body was riddled with pain from untreated dental disease that had tunneled through his mouth and into his nasal cavity. He was fragile in a way that made you hold your breath just looking at him.
And yet, from the very beginning, Sid asked for love.
He leaned into touch. He searched for safety. He chose connection even when his body was failing him. And once he found it, he held on with everything he had.
What followed was a year that rewrote his entire life.
He gained weight and turned into the sweetest little “pound cake.” He claimed warm laundry piles like royalty. He wandered the sanctuary like a tiny guardian, checking in on everyone. He discovered soft beds, sunshine naps, and what it meant to be someone’s whole world.
Even as his body continued to struggle, his heart never stopped choosing love. He fought for every sunrise, every moment wrapped in blankets, every second tucked safely against Val’s chest. He held on longer than anyone thought possible, not because he wasn’t tired, but because he finally knew what it felt like to be home.
Val painted Sid in the midst of grieving him. She studied the softness in his eyes, the gentle curve of his frosted muzzle, the depth he carried in such a tiny frame. Every brushstroke was a way of sitting with him again. Of honoring the warrior he was. Of holding onto the year that changed all of us.
This piece is not just his likeness.
It is resilience. Devotion. Second chances.
It is the smallest body carrying the biggest spirit.
Sid was loved beyond measure.
And he always will be. 🤍
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Phoebe — Made with Love
Phoebe was never meant to fade quietly into the background.
She arrived small and fragile, 18 years old and carrying the weight of neglect, a missing jaw, fading eyesight, and more history than any senior should have to hold. But Phoebe did not live from a place of limitation. She lived from want. She wanted toys. She wanted movement. She wanted joy. And more than anything, she wanted love.
Even without a jaw, she found ways to carry her toys, toss them, claim them as her own. She never focused on what she didn’t have. She simply figured it out and kept going. That was Phoebe. Determined. Adaptable. Unapologetically alive.
And when she found Val, she found her person.
It took one embrace. One voice. One moment of being held for her to decide she was home. From that day forward, she followed the sound of her mama wherever it went. Being in Val’s arms softened her whole body. You could see it happen. The tension would melt. The world would quiet. She truly loved being loved.
Phoebe’s heart was enormous for such a tiny frame. She trusted deeply. She attached fully. She never took comfort for granted because she knew what it meant to live without it.
As time passed, her body remained strong in spirit, but her mind began to struggle. Dementia slowly stole her ability to settle, to rest, to feel safe in the stillness. Nights became confusing and frightening in ways her heart could not understand. And loving Phoebe meant listening when her spirit told us she was tired.
Val painted Phoebe while carrying that grief. She focused on the brightness she always carried, the spark in her expression, the strength behind her small face. Every brushstroke was a way to remember her not for the struggle at the end, but for the joy she fought so hard to find.
This piece holds Phoebe as she truly was — resilient, devoted, full of life, and always searching for closeness.
She may have been small, but her impact was enormous.
And she will always be part of us. 🤍
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Timon — Made with Love
Timon was never a quiet presence.
He was bold. Opinionated. A little sassy. Completely devoted. The kind of dog who made sure you knew exactly how he felt about everything. His bark filled the rooms. His footsteps followed close behind his person. His presence was big, even when his body began to grow small.
From the moment he arrived, Timon chose Katie. Not casually. Not gradually. Instantly. She was his mama. If she moved, he moved. If she left, he voiced his disapproval all the way to the door. If she sat down, he was curled beside her. If she ran an errand, he was riding shotgun. He loved loudly and without apology.
He came to us after being placed on death row with his brother, Pumbaa. Forgotten by the world, but not by fate. He was given a second chance here, and he took it fully. He loved deeply. He grieved deeply. And even after losing both his brother and his best friend Danny, he kept choosing connection. He kept giving his whole heart.
Timon had the biggest curved ears that would stand tall the second he heard “T-Bone,” the nickname only his mama used. He was the proud leader of the “bark at nothing” club. He chased a giant ball nearly his size like a puppy, gray face and all. Joy never aged out of him.
But as time passed, his body began to fail him. He grew weaker. Thinner. Tired in ways love could not fix. And when it was time, Katie held him exactly the way he always wanted to be held, wrapped tightly in his mama’s arms.
Val painted Timon while carrying the weight of missing him and the ache his absence left for Katie. She captured the strength in his stance, the intelligence in his eyes, the spark that made him unmistakably him. Every brushstroke carried his loyalty. His sass. His devotion. The kind of love that chose one person and loved them completely.
This piece holds Timon as he lived — full of voice, full of heart, fiercely attached, and deeply loved.
The sanctuary is quieter without him.
But his presence still lingers. 💛
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Lil Jack — Made with Love
Some seniors arrive carrying years we’ll never fully understand.
Lil Jack was one of them.
Rescued from a hoarding situation alongside his sister Lassie, he came to us as one of the oldest in a large group of surrendered dogs. We believe he had spent much of his life being used for breeding, giving and giving without ever truly receiving. His body was fragile. Worn. Four pounds of history packed into the tiniest frame.
But when softness finally found him, he bloomed.
The moment he chose Josh, his entire world shifted. That tiny body suddenly carried the confidence of a dog ten times his size. He became the self-appointed protector of the sanctuary, standing guard over Josh like it was his life’s mission. He strutted. He side-eyed. He bossed everyone around with complete conviction. And we let him, because watching him feel powerful was everything.
Behind the sass and spice was a heart working far too hard. A 6/6 murmur. Congestive heart failure. A herniated lung lobe that made every breath more fragile than the last. His body was fighting battles it couldn’t win, even as his spirit remained fierce.
And loving him meant knowing when to let him rest.
He passed in Josh’s arms, tucked exactly where he always felt safest. Their bond was rare. Sacred. The kind that changes a person. Josh carried him everywhere, spoke to him in a silly voice, treated him like the king he believed himself to be. And Lil Jack adored him with a loyalty that filled every room.
Val painted Lil Jack while holding the weight of losing him and watching Josh lose his little shadow. She captured the determination in his stance, the spark in his expression, the personality that barely fit inside four pounds. Every brushstroke carries his boldness, his softness, his bloom — and the deep devotion he had for his dad.
This piece holds Lil Jack exactly as he was — tiny, fierce, deeply loved.
He may have been four pounds.
But he was larger than life. 🤍
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Liberty — Made with Love
Some dogs arrive quietly, Liberty, however, absolutely did not.
He came in like a whirlwind — loud, curious, constantly moving, always finding something to unroll, sneak, or investigate. Toilet paper didn’t stand a chance. Snacks mysteriously disappeared. Doors left slightly open were considered invitations. He was chaos in motion.
And we loved him for it.
Because underneath the mischief was a heart that was impossibly pure. Liberty didn’t get into things to be naughty. He lived with a kind of childlike wonder, like the world was brand new every single day. There was always that softness in his eyes, that innocent look that reminded you he simply wanted to be included. Wanted to belong.
Before coming here, his world had shifted in ways he didn’t understand. Surrendered after his family had another baby, he arrived confused, itchy from neglected skin, ears painfully infected, cataracts clouding his vision. But even then, his tail still wagged.
And slowly, he came back to life.
With medicated baths, treatments, patience, and time, his body began to heal. But what changed most was his spirit. He chose Val quickly, shadowing her every move. Her room became his favorite place — both to nap and to redecorate in true Liberty fashion. He followed her like she was his anchor in a world that had once let him go.
Even as dementia deepened, even as deafness and seizures began taking more from him, he never lost that spark. He still “talked” in his own way. Still searched for something to explore. Still loved loudly.
When Val sat down to paint him, she chose to draw Liberty as a puppy. It felt fitting. Because no matter his age, no matter what his body was facing, Liberty carried the spirit of a young dog discovering the world for the first time. Curious. Playful. Wide-eyed. Full of wonder.
She captured that brightness, that energy, the life that always felt just a little too big to contain. Every brushstroke carries his chaos, his innocence, his joy.
This piece holds Liberty exactly as he was — mischievous, wholehearted, and deeply loved.
The halls are quieter now.
But the laughter he left behind still echoes. ❤️
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Baby — Made with Love
Some souls don’t need years to change you, and in the short time we had her, Baby changed us completely.
Our little house hippo. Our wiggly, stubborn, goober Frenchie with a heart bigger than her compact little body could contain. She arrived like a spark — determined, impossible to ignore, full of personality that barely fit inside her tiny frame. She wasn’t here long. Just a whisper of time. But she didn’t need long to root herself into us.
She had waited her whole life for love, and when she found it, she held on with everything she had.
What first appeared to be Cushing’s slowly unraveled into something far more devastating. An adrenal tumor. A body quietly fighting battles on every front. Her heart working overtime. Her systems failing one by one. And yet, even as her body began to crash, she kept saying yes to life.
She walked when her feet blistered and swelled.
She searched for food.
She looked for light.
She leaned into touch.
She followed her person from room to room, never wanting distance. She needed closeness. Needed reassurance. Needed to feel the steady presence that told her she was safe. And when she was held, you could feel her soften, like she had finally found what she’d been searching for all along.
Baby fought harder than her body was built to fight.
But love means knowing when to protect them from more pain.
When it was time, she was surrounded. Cradled. Whispered to. Her name spoken over and over like a promise. She wasn’t scared. She wasn’t alone. She left this world exactly how every dog deserves to — held tightly and deeply adored.
When Val sat down to paint Baby, she focused on that spirit — the determination in her eyes, the stubborn little stance, the softness that lived beneath the sass. Every brushstroke carries her fight, her wiggle, her enormous capacity to love in such a short time.
This piece holds Baby exactly as she was — fierce, fragile, unforgettable.
She may have been ours for only a moment.
But in that moment, she became forever. 🤍🌈
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Dusty — Made with Love
Dusty walked through life guided by trust.
He arrived blind. Deaf. Completely without sight or sound. A tiny senior who had survived the streets in total darkness and silence, guided only by instinct and an unshakable will to keep moving forward. No voice calling his name. No light to lead him. Just his paws… and his strength.
And somehow, he made it.
Before coming to us, both of his eyes had been removed to relieve the pain he had been silently carrying. The world was already dark, but at least it was no longer hurting. Even after everything he had endured, Dusty never arrived hardened. He arrived open.
What struck us most about Dusty was never what he had lost. It was what he still carried.
He carried quiet confidence.
He carried resilience.
He carried a nose that never stopped searching.
While the world was dark and silent to him, it was never empty. Dusty read life through scent. The grass told him stories. The breeze carried messages. The smell of food meant comfort was near. He followed his nose like a compass, steady and certain, as if the world had written him letters and he was determined to read every one.
He napped in the sun with the quiet satisfaction of a soul who had finally earned his rest.
When Val sat down to paint Dusty, she focused on that stillness in him. The calm set of his little face. The softness where his eyes once were. The strength that didn’t need to announce itself. Every brushstroke carries his resilience, his gentleness, the quiet bravery that defined him.
After a couple of months with us, the seizures returned. Each one stronger than the last. He began to pace, already navigating a world without sight or sound, and we were faced with the question no one ever wants to ask: was he living… or just surviving?
He had fought so hard for so long. He had already survived more than most ever should.
And loving him meant not asking him to fight anymore.
Dusty was such a good little boy. Steady. Trusting. Brave in a way that didn’t demand attention. When it was time, he left this world the way he lived in it here — safe, held, and deeply loved.
This piece holds Dusty exactly as he was — still, safe, and deeply at peace.
He may have lived in darkness and silence.
But he brought so much light to us. 💛
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