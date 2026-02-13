Made with Love Watercolor Art by Val

Dusty — Made with Love





Dusty walked through life guided by trust.





He arrived blind. Deaf. Completely without sight or sound. A tiny senior who had survived the streets in total darkness and silence, guided only by instinct and an unshakable will to keep moving forward. No voice calling his name. No light to lead him. Just his paws… and his strength.





And somehow, he made it.





Before coming to us, both of his eyes had been removed to relieve the pain he had been silently carrying. The world was already dark, but at least it was no longer hurting. Even after everything he had endured, Dusty never arrived hardened. He arrived open.





What struck us most about Dusty was never what he had lost. It was what he still carried.





He carried quiet confidence.

He carried resilience.

He carried a nose that never stopped searching.





While the world was dark and silent to him, it was never empty. Dusty read life through scent. The grass told him stories. The breeze carried messages. The smell of food meant comfort was near. He followed his nose like a compass, steady and certain, as if the world had written him letters and he was determined to read every one.





He napped in the sun with the quiet satisfaction of a soul who had finally earned his rest.





When Val sat down to paint Dusty, she focused on that stillness in him. The calm set of his little face. The softness where his eyes once were. The strength that didn’t need to announce itself. Every brushstroke carries his resilience, his gentleness, the quiet bravery that defined him.





After a couple of months with us, the seizures returned. Each one stronger than the last. He began to pace, already navigating a world without sight or sound, and we were faced with the question no one ever wants to ask: was he living… or just surviving?





He had fought so hard for so long. He had already survived more than most ever should.





And loving him meant not asking him to fight anymore.





Dusty was such a good little boy. Steady. Trusting. Brave in a way that didn’t demand attention. When it was time, he left this world the way he lived in it here — safe, held, and deeply loved.





This piece holds Dusty exactly as he was — still, safe, and deeply at peace.





He may have lived in darkness and silence.





But he brought so much light to us. 💛