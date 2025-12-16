Madeline's Mission: Signed Taylor Swift “Show Girl” Album

Own a truly special piece of music memorabilia: a signed Taylor Swift “Show Girl” album, generously donated to support our mission. This is a rare, display-worthy collectible and an incredible opportunity for any Swiftie (or collector) to take home something unforgettable—while making a meaningful impact with every ticket.





How it works

Purchase raffle tickets through Zeffy (100% of your ticket can go to the cause).

A winner will be selected at random after the raffle closes.

Shipping/hand-delivery details will be coordinated with the winner (or local pickup if available).

Important notes

Item was donated to benefit our nonprofit fundraiser.

Winner is responsible for any applicable taxes, and we’ll provide a donation receipt for the portion allowed by law.

No purchase necessary where prohibited; raffle subject to applicable state and local rules.

Enter now and share with your Swiftie friends!