Madeline's Mission: Signed Taylor Swift “Show Girl” Album

1 Ticket: One chance to win.
$20

Own a truly special piece of music memorabilia: a signed Taylor Swift “Show Girl” album, generously donated to support our mission. This is a rare, display-worthy collectible and an incredible opportunity for any Swiftie (or collector) to take home something unforgettable—while making a meaningful impact with every ticket.


  • Purchase raffle tickets through Zeffy (100% of your ticket can go to the cause).
  • A winner will be selected at random after the raffle closes.
  • Shipping/hand-delivery details will be coordinated with the winner (or local pickup if available).

  • Item was donated to benefit our nonprofit fundraiser.
  • Winner is responsible for any applicable taxes, and we’ll provide a donation receipt for the portion allowed by law.
  • No purchase necessary where prohibited; raffle subject to applicable state and local rules.

6 Tickets: Best value—six chances to win.
$100
This includes 6 tickets

Best value bundle—six entries to boost your odds.

15 Tickets: Strong odds—fifteen chances to win.
$200
This includes 15 tickets

Serious Swiftie status—fifteen entries for a strong chance at the win.

40 Tickets: Maximum chances—forty chances to win.
$500

Maximum impact—forty entries and major support for our mission.

