Spring Auction 2025 - Buy It Now Community Experiences

Has your child ever declared, "Principal Ranch has the best job ever! He gets to roam around Madera with his trusty sidekick, Rigo, telling people what to do ALL DAAAAAY LONG!" Well... now’s your chance to prove them right (or maybe wrong)! Here’s the opportunity for your little one to step into the boots of Madera’s Principal for a day! They'll get to roam the wild west – AKA the upper and lower playgrounds – and experience all the fun and excitement of running the school. Perks of being Principal for the day include: Kicking off the day with morning announcements, greeting everyone as they enter school, picking a "rule" for the day, enjoying lunch with Mr. Ranch, and taking a VIP tour of Madera, seeing all the behind-the-scenes action! It’s sure to be an unforgettable adventure your child won’t stop talking about! Value: Priceless. Limited to two students - one spot is available to "buy now" if you want to skip the bidding wars!

