Spring Auction 2025 - Buy It Now Community Experiences
Madera Principal for the Day
$400
Has your child ever declared, "Principal Ranch has the best job ever! He gets to roam around Madera with his trusty sidekick, Rigo, telling people what to do ALL DAAAAAY LONG!" Well... now’s your chance to prove them right (or maybe wrong)! Here’s the opportunity for your little one to step into the boots of Madera’s Principal for a day! They'll get to roam the wild west – AKA the upper and lower playgrounds – and experience all the fun and excitement of running the school. Perks of being Principal for the day include: Kicking off the day with morning announcements, greeting everyone as they enter school, picking a "rule" for the day, enjoying lunch with Mr. Ranch, and taking a VIP tour of Madera, seeing all the behind-the-scenes action! It’s sure to be an unforgettable adventure your child won’t stop talking about! Value: Priceless. Limited to two students - one spot is available to "buy now" if you want to skip the bidding wars!
Ice Cream Social w/Mrs. Gay on Fri, 4/25
$20
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ... ice cream socials! Come join Mrs. Gay for a fun afternoon. We will read a book about ice cream and then build a sundae with all the fixings! We will have waffle cone bowls and whipped cream! Please let me know if your child has any allergies or is gluten free. I can have gluten free cones, if needed. All grades are welcome to sign up. Limited to 20 students. ***When: Friday, April 25th 2:45-4:15 pm (Room 7).
Play Date with Ms. Best and 2 Year Old Leo on Sat, 4/26
$25
Enjoy a play date at Arlington Park with Ms. Best and her adorable 2 year old Leo! This play date is perfect for students who have met Leo before and want more play time with him, or students who simply enjoy younger kids. Guardian presence not required and ample kid-approved snacks will be provided! Open to students in 3rd grade and up. ***When: 10am-11:30am on Saturday, April 26. Limited to 5 participants.
Tilden Park Outing w/ Ms. Mekjian & Ms. Dorn on Sat, 4/26
$35
Up to ten lucky students will get to explore Tilden Park with Ms. Mekjian and Ms. Dorn (retired Madera 1st grade teacher) on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Parents will drop off their student at the playground in the Little Farm parking lot at 10:30am. We will visit the Little Farm and feed the animals (celery provided) and then we will take a walk to Jewel Lake. After we will have a bagel lunch and play in the meadow near the playground. Parents should pick up their child at 1:30pm at the playground. A good time will be had by all! ***When: 10:30am-1:30pm on Saturday, April 26. Limited to 10 participants.
Science Camp w/Miss Reilly: Magnetic Slime - Mon, 5/5
$30
Join us after school for a totally awesome week of hands-on experiments! Each day, we’ll dive into a brand-new adventure that’ll spark your curiosity and make you a science superstar! 🌟 Monday: Magnetic Slime Madness! – Watch in awe as slime gets magnetic and totally weird! 🧪 Sign up for one day or join us all week for the full experience of science, fun, and excitement! Open to ages 5 and up! 🧪✨***When: Monday, May 5 at 3pm (session will last about 1 hr) Limited to 20 participants.
Join us after school for a totally awesome week of hands-on experiments! Each day, we’ll dive into a brand-new adventure that’ll spark your curiosity and make you a science superstar! 🌟 Tuesday: Elephant Toothpaste! – Get ready for a foamy time! 🐘 Sign up for one day or join us all week for the full experience of science, fun, and excitement! Open to ages 5 and up! 🧪✨ ***When: Tuesday, May 6 at 3pm (session will last about 1 hr) Limited to 20 participants.
Science Camp w/Miss Reilly: Balloon Rocket Car - Wed, 5/7
$30
Join us after school for a totally awesome week of hands-on experiments! Each day, we’ll dive into a brand-new adventure that’ll spark your curiosity and make you a science superstar! 🌟 Wednesday: Balloon Rocket! – Who will zoom to victory in this challenge? 🚗💨 Sign up for one day or join us all week for the full experience of science, fun, and excitement! Open to ages 5 and up! 🧪✨ ***When: Wednesday, May 7 at 2pm (session will last about 1 hr) Limited to 20 participants.
Science Camp w/Miss Reilly: Egg Drop - Thu, 5/8
$30
Join us after school for a totally awesome week of hands-on experiments! Each day, we’ll dive into a brand-new adventure that’ll spark your curiosity and make you a science superstar! 🌟 Thursday: Egg Drop! – Can you protect your egg from a fall? Find out! 🥚 Sign up for one day or join us all week for the full experience of science, fun, and excitement! Open to ages 5 and up! 🧪✨ ***When: Thursday, May 8 at 3pm (session will last about 1 hr) Limited to 20 participants.
Science Camp w/Miss Reilly: Cardboard Arcade Game - Fri, 5/9
$30
Join us after school for a totally awesome week of hands-on experiments! Each day, we’ll dive into a brand-new adventure that’ll spark your curiosity and make you a science superstar! 🌟 Friday: Cardboard Arcade! – Make our own epic arcade games out of cardboard! Sign up for one day or join us all week for the full experience of science, fun, and excitement! Open to ages 5 and up! 🧪✨ ***When: Friday, May 9 at 3pm (session will last about 1 hr) Limited to 20 participants.
Watercolor Class w/Ms. Levine on Thu, 5/15 (TK and K only)
$20
Get ready for a splash of creativity in Ms. Levine's fun Watercolor Class! 🌈🎨 In this exciting session, students will learn how to observe a still life and bring it to life with their own unique drawings and paintings. Hosted by the talented Ms. Levine, this class is perfect for TK and Kindergarten students who would love to explore their artistic side. Limited to 10 participants. ***When: 2:00-3:00pm on Thursday, May 15 in Room 2
Parents' Night Out! Childcare, Pizza, and Movie on Fri, 5/16
$20
When was the last time you enjoyed a date night or some quality time to yourself? Let Amelia and Colin, proud parents of 2nd grader Milo, take the stress out of your evening! We’re offering a fun, worry-free night for your child and a few schoolmates at our home. The kids will have a blast with backyard play, pizza, and a movie—while you get the relaxation you deserve. Madera students are preferred, and we’ll consider siblings on a case-by-case basis. It’s the perfect opportunity to recharge! ***When: 5-8pm on Friday, May 16, 2025. Limited to 5.
Wicked Movie Night Extravaganza on Fri, 5/16
$35
Get ready for a night of pure magic! We’re watching Wicked – the iconic story of the witches of Oz – and you won’t want to miss a second! 🌪️👠 We’ll be munching on pizza, snacking on popcorn, and immersing ourselves in a *wicked* good time. ✨ 🎉 Parents, take a well-deserved break – drop off the kids and enjoy some “me-time” while we conjure up some fun. 🧙♀️🛋️ It’s going to be a spellbinding night – see you there! Limited to 15 Madera students in Grades 1-4. Hosted by Madera parents Ada Fung and Cheri Saito. ***When: Friday, May 16, 5-8:30pm.
Enchanted Garden Tea Party w/Ms. Ashlyn & Ms. Leura on 5/24
$40
Join us for a magical afternoon of tea, treats, and fun! We'll be making flower crowns, preparing delicious garden inspired snacks, and enjoying tasty tea and lemonade. Dress in your fanciest attire and get ready for a whimsical adventure in the Madera garden. Ages 2nd grade and older. Limited to 20 participants. ***When: 10am-12pm on Saturday, May 24, 2025 | Hosts: Ms. Ashlyn (5th grade teacher) and Ms. Leura (Garden teacher)
Clay Play Workshop w/Madera Parent Terri Scheid on Fri, 6/6
$55
In this 1.5 hour workshop, kids will create a small platter, make a stencil to decorate it, learn about pottery decorating techniques, and have fun with clay! The piece that will be made in the workshop will be fired and picked up later. Open to kids ages 6-12; kids can be dropped off. Hosted by Madera parent Terri Scheid in her backyard. Limited to 6 participants. ***When: 3:30-5:00pm on Friday, June 6
Glass Fusing Class with Ms. Johnson & Ms. B - Adults Only
$100
No experience is necessary. All materials are provided. The class will review basic glass cutting skills and teach about different types of glass. Pieces will need to be fused in the kiln, so participants will receive a piece of fused glass a week or so after the class. This event will take place in September 2025; we'll reach out to all winning bidders confirm the date and time. Adults only. Limited to 10.
Tequila tasting & tacos hosted by Madera Parent Josh Sussman
$50
Dr. Josh, renowned tequila sommelier is a doctor of tequila studies* who, after laborious research**, has curated a bespoke flight of singularly uncommon spirits to captivate your palate. At least six bottles of good tequila and homemade tacos will be on deck. There may be some fancy glasses involved. We will reach out to all winning bidders to determine a date that will work for all. *This may not be true. **Sorted by "highest rating" on the Total Wine website. Limited to 10 participants.
Private fitness class + party with food, drink, and swag
$50
Join us for a one-of-a-kind fitness experience at IBX Fitness in Albany. Enjoy a 50-minute workout that combines flow, strength, and cardio, followed by snacks, drinks, and plenty of time to socialize with fellow fitness lovers. Did we mention there will also be swag bags?! Space is limited to just 14 participants, so don’t miss out! Bring your friends or come meet some new ones! Hosted by Madera community member Kane. We'll reach out to all winning bidders to find a date that will work for all.
Jackson Pollock Inspired Art for Mrs. Gay's Class
$20
With art appreciating the way it currently is, you will want to get in on the ground floor of this investment opportunity! You can invest in an Original Jackson Pollock inspired work of art. This artwork is customized especially for you! Normally an offer like this would cost $50,000 or more, but for today, you have the opportunity to purchase this once in a lifetime artwork for not $40,000 or $30,000. For this auction event special, you can purchase your child’s original art for the insanely low price of $20. Artwork measures 12" x 12". Each student from Mrs. Gay's class has made their own artwork. **This purchase is ONLY for students of Mrs. Gay's class**
2-Hour Workshop (for 2 people): Learn How to Use Herbs
$100
Hosted by the Friend’s of the Hillside Natural Area. Two-hour workshop for two family members (suitable for all ages). Join us for a hands-on workshop on using herbs—salves, infused oils, teas, and more—in your daily life. Discover the benefits of local plants, including some common weeds that we remove to create space for native species. All ages are welcome! Limited to 5 workshops (2 people max per workshop).
