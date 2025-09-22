Madigan’s Sweet and Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash - Volunteer sign up

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About this event
Snuggle Squad Organizers are the heart of Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash. As an organizer, you’ll help us create and run the event from start to finish.
Organizers take on leadership roles such as:
This is a chance to roll up your sleeves, use your unique strengths, and make a lasting impact. Together, we’ll create a magical holiday celebration that honors Madigan and brings warmth to families across Frederick.
Help spread the love by becoming an official Snuggle Squad Collection Site!
We’ll provide you with graphics and signage so your business, school, church, or organization can collect new pajamas, blankets, and stuffed animals leading up to Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash. By hosting a collection box, you’ll be part of the movement to keep kids and families in Frederick cozy this holiday season — and you’ll help us celebrate Madigan’s life with kindness and community.
Your role is simple: host the box, encourage your community to give, and spread the word. Together, we’ll fill Frederick with snuggly kindness this holiday season.
Collection Crew members will:
📅 Key Dates:
This is a great role for folks with reliable transportation who don’t mind lifting and moving boxes. Every pick-up keeps the Snuggle Squad running smoothly!
Do you love capturing special moments? Sign up to be our Snuggle Squad Photographer for Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash.
Photographers will:
Your talent will help us tell the story of Madigan’s celebration and inspire even more kindness in our community.
Volunteer Role
Help us get ready for Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash by joining the Set-Up Crew!
Set-Up Crew volunteers will:
📅 Date & Time: Morning of Sunday, December 14, 2025 (exact arrival time will be shared with volunteers).
This is a great role for folks who like being behind the scenes and making the magic happen before the first guests arrive.
Free – Volunteer Role
Help us give every guest a warm welcome at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!
Greeters will:
📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available throughout the afternoon.
This role is perfect for outgoing, friendly volunteers who love making people feel at home. Put on your coziest PJs or festive holiday outfit and join the Snuggle Squad in spreading kindness from the very first hello!
Volunteer Role
Help us serve up warmth and sweetness at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!
Cocoa & Treat Station volunteers will:
📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available throughout the afternoon.
This is a fun role for anyone who loves hospitality and making guests feel cozy and cared for. Festive PJs or holiday sweaters encouraged!
Volunteer Role
Bring a little extra creativity and sparkle to Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash by helping kids at the craft tables!
Craft Station volunteers will:
📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available during the afternoon party.
This is a perfect role for volunteers who enjoy working with kids and don’t mind a little glitter, glue, and holiday mess!
Volunteer Role
Bring stories to life at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!
Storytellers will:
📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available during the afternoon party.
This is a wonderful role for volunteers who love reading, performing, or sharing stories with children. Cozy pajamas or festive attire encouraged!
Volunteer Role
Help create a cozy and magical storytime experience at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!
Storytime Helpers will:
📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available during the afternoon party.
This is a perfect role for volunteers who enjoy working with kids and want to support the joy of storytelling in a warm, festive setting. Cozy PJs or holiday attire encouraged!
Volunteer Role
Help families choose cozy pajamas, blankets, and stuffed animals at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!
Snuggle Shop volunteers will:
📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available during the afternoon party.
This role is perfect for volunteers who love helping families feel cared for and want to be part of the heart of the event. Every smile at the Snuggle Shop keeps Madigan’s legacy alive.
Volunteer Role
Help us wrap up Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash with care and teamwork!
Clean-Up Crew volunteers will:
📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – evening, after the party ends.
This is a great role for folks who don’t mind rolling up their sleeves and working together to finish strong. Many hands make light work — and every bit of help ensures we end the day with gratitude and joy.
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