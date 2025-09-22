Madigan’s Sweet and Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash - Volunteer sign up

Snuggle Squad Organizers are the heart of Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash. As an organizer, you’ll help us create and run the event from start to finish.

Organizers take on leadership roles such as:

Building relationships with vendors and sponsors

Securing food & drinks for the event

Recruiting and coordinating volunteers

Promoting the pajama/blanket/stuffie drive in the community

Helping design and set up event stations (cocoa, crafts, storytime, donation sorting)

Serving as a point of contact for Snuggle Squad volunteers

This is a chance to roll up your sleeves, use your unique strengths, and make a lasting impact. Together, we’ll create a magical holiday celebration that honors Madigan and brings warmth to families across Frederick.