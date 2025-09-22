Hosted by

Sophie & Madigan's Playground

About this event

Madigan’s Sweet and Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash - Volunteer sign up

601 Contender Way

Frederick, MD 21703, USA

Snuggle Squad Organizer
Free

Snuggle Squad Organizers are the heart of Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash. As an organizer, you’ll help us create and run the event from start to finish.

Organizers take on leadership roles such as:

  • Building relationships with vendors and sponsors
  • Securing food & drinks for the event
  • Recruiting and coordinating volunteers
  • Promoting the pajama/blanket/stuffie drive in the community
  • Helping design and set up event stations (cocoa, crafts, storytime, donation sorting)
  • Serving as a point of contact for Snuggle Squad volunteers

This is a chance to roll up your sleeves, use your unique strengths, and make a lasting impact. Together, we’ll create a magical holiday celebration that honors Madigan and brings warmth to families across Frederick.

Donation Collection Host
Free

Help spread the love by becoming an official Snuggle Squad Collection Site!

We’ll provide you with graphics and signage so your business, school, church, or organization can collect new pajamas, blankets, and stuffed animals leading up to Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash. By hosting a collection box, you’ll be part of the movement to keep kids and families in Frederick cozy this holiday season — and you’ll help us celebrate Madigan’s life with kindness and community.

📅 Timeline for Collection Partners

  • Box Drop-Off & Setup: Starting October 6, 2025 – We’ll deliver your box and signage.
  • Collection Period: October 6 – December 5, 2025 – Families drop off PJs, blankets, and stuffies.
  • Box Pick-Up: December 1-5, 2025 – Our Snuggle Squad will collect all donations from your site.

Your role is simple: host the box, encourage your community to give, and spread the word. Together, we’ll fill Frederick with snuggly kindness this holiday season.

Snuggle Squad - Collection Crew (Dec 1-5)
Free

Collection Crew members will:

  • Travel to community partners, schools, and businesses to pick up donation boxes
  • Help load, transport, and unload PJs, blankets, and stuffed animals
  • Bring donations to our central sorting location
  • Support the sorting team to get everything ready for distribution at the Birthday Bash

📅 Key Dates:

  • Pick-Up Window: December 1–5, 2025
  • Volunteers may also be asked to help with quick swaps if a location fills before the final pickup

This is a great role for folks with reliable transportation who don’t mind lifting and moving boxes. Every pick-up keeps the Snuggle Squad running smoothly!

Snuggle Squad Photographer (12/14)
Free

Do you love capturing special moments? Sign up to be our Snuggle Squad Photographer for Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash.

Photographers will:

  • Take candid photos of families enjoying cocoa, storytime, crafts, and holiday fun
  • Capture the joy of kids receiving pajamas, blankets, and stuffies
  • Help us document the event for social media, newsletters, and future promotions
  • Share edited images back with our team after the event

Your talent will help us tell the story of Madigan’s celebration and inspire even more kindness in our community.

Snuggle Squad Set Up Crew
Free

Volunteer Role

Help us get ready for Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash by joining the Set-Up Crew!

Set-Up Crew volunteers will:

  • Arrive early to help decorate and transform the space into a cozy holiday party
  • Set up stations for cocoa, storytime, crafts, and donation distribution
  • Place signage, balloons, and Snuggle Squad branding
  • Organize sorted pajamas, blankets, and stuffed animals for display and giveaway

📅 Date & Time: Morning of Sunday, December 14, 2025 (exact arrival time will be shared with volunteers).

This is a great role for folks who like being behind the scenes and making the magic happen before the first guests arrive.

Snuggle Squad Greeters
Free

Free – Volunteer Role

Help us give every guest a warm welcome at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!

Greeters will:

  • Welcome families and children as they arrive
  • Share event details and direct guests to cocoa, crafts, storytime, and donation areas
  • Hand out programs, stickers, or badges
  • Keep the entry area cheerful, organized, and flowing smoothly

📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available throughout the afternoon.

This role is perfect for outgoing, friendly volunteers who love making people feel at home. Put on your coziest PJs or festive holiday outfit and join the Snuggle Squad in spreading kindness from the very first hello!

Snuggle Squad Treat Station Volunteer
Free

Volunteer Role

Help us serve up warmth and sweetness at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!

Cocoa & Treat Station volunteers will:

  • Prepare and serve hot cocoa, cookies, and snacks
  • Keep the station stocked, tidy, and welcoming
  • Offer warm smiles and holiday cheer as families stop by for a treat
  • Assist kids with toppings (marshmallows, sprinkles, etc.) and keep lines moving smoothly

📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available throughout the afternoon.

This is a fun role for anyone who loves hospitality and making guests feel cozy and cared for. Festive PJs or holiday sweaters encouraged!

Snuggle Squad ~ Craft Station Volunteer
Free

Volunteer Role

Bring a little extra creativity and sparkle to Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash by helping kids at the craft tables!

Craft Station volunteers will:

  • Assist children with simple holiday crafts and activities
  • Keep supplies organized and refilled throughout the event
  • Encourage creativity and celebrate each child’s work
  • Help with set-up and clean-up of the craft area

📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available during the afternoon party.

This is a perfect role for volunteers who enjoy working with kids and don’t mind a little glitter, glue, and holiday mess!

Snuggle Squad ~ Story Teller
Free

Volunteer Role

Bring stories to life at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!

Storytellers will:

  • Read aloud holiday, kindness, and cozy-themed books to children and families
  • Use expression, character voices, or simple props to engage kids in the magic of storytime
  • Create a welcoming, snuggly space where children feel included and inspired
  • Work with Storytime Helpers to keep the reading corner organized and comfortable

📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available during the afternoon party.

This is a wonderful role for volunteers who love reading, performing, or sharing stories with children. Cozy pajamas or festive attire encouraged!

Snuggle Squad Story Time Helpers
$1

Volunteer Role

Help create a cozy and magical storytime experience at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!

Storytime Helpers will:

  • Set up and tidy the storytime corner before and during sessions
  • Welcome families and help children settle in comfortably
  • Hand out books, props, or small items to support the storyteller
  • Keep the reading space calm, inviting, and snuggly

📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available during the afternoon party.

This is a perfect role for volunteers who enjoy working with kids and want to support the joy of storytelling in a warm, festive setting. Cozy PJs or holiday attire encouraged!

Snuggle Shope Volunteer
Free

Volunteer Role

Help families choose cozy pajamas, blankets, and stuffed animals at Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash!

Snuggle Shop volunteers will:

  • Welcome families into the distribution area with warmth and kindness
  • Assist children in selecting their new pajamas, blankets, and stuffies
  • Keep items organized by size and type so every family can find the perfect fit
  • Restock tables and help maintain a cheerful, cozy atmosphere

📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – shifts available during the afternoon party.

This role is perfect for volunteers who love helping families feel cared for and want to be part of the heart of the event. Every smile at the Snuggle Shop keeps Madigan’s legacy alive.

Snuggle Squad Clean Up Crew
Free

Volunteer Role

Help us wrap up Madigan’s Sweet & Snuggly 16th Birthday Bash with care and teamwork!

Clean-Up Crew volunteers will:

  • Take down decorations and signage
  • Pack up craft supplies, cocoa station items, and leftover donations
  • Help load and store boxes of pajamas, blankets, and stuffed animals for distribution
  • Leave the space tidy and ready for the next community use

📅 Date & Time: Sunday, December 14, 2025 – evening, after the party ends.

This is a great role for folks who don’t mind rolling up their sleeves and working together to finish strong. Many hands make light work — and every bit of help ensures we end the day with gratitude and joy.

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