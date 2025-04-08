Madill Alumni Educational Foundation
Madill Alumni Educational Foundation's Fire Pit Raffle 2025
1 chance of winning
$10
One (1) chance to win fire pit designed and made by Madill FFA and donated by Francis & Sue Nelson.
One (1) chance to win fire pit designed and made by Madill FFA and donated by Francis & Sue Nelson.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
6 chances of winning
$50
groupTicketCaptionRaffle
Six (6) chances to win fire pit designed and made by Madill FFA and donated by Francis & Sue Nelson.
Six (6) chances to win fire pit designed and made by Madill FFA and donated by Francis & Sue Nelson.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout