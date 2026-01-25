Madison ABC Gala

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About this event
94 W Wharf Rd, Madison, CT 06443, USA
Buffet Dinner & Wine Included.
2 Tickets. Name Recognition as a silver sponsor in the printed program, at the event, and on the website. Recognition on social media.
4 Tickets. Logo recognition as a gold sponsor in the printed program, at the event and on the website. Recognition on social media.
10 Tickets. On-stage recognition at the event. Logo recognition as platinum sponsor in the printed program, at the event and on the website. Recognition on social media.
Reserved table for 10 guests.
$
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