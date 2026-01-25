Madison ABC Program Incorporated

Hosted by

Madison ABC Program Incorporated

About this event

Madison ABC Gala

Madison Beach Hotel

94 W Wharf Rd, Madison, CT 06443, USA

Individual Ticket
$150

Buffet Dinner & Wine Included.

Silver Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets. Name Recognition as a silver sponsor in the printed program, at the event, and on the website. Recognition on social media.

Gold Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Tickets. Logo recognition as a gold sponsor in the printed program, at the event and on the website. Recognition on social media.

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Tickets. On-stage recognition at the event. Logo recognition as platinum sponsor in the printed program, at the event and on the website. Recognition on social media.

Buy A Table
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Reserved table for 10 guests.

Add a donation for Madison ABC Program Incorporated

$

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