Madison Community Chorus (Fall Semester '25)

MCC Membership Dues & Music Fee
$75

No expiration

Combined MCC semester membership dues and music fee (September to December 2025). Please pay now or by the date of the first reheasal you attend.

MCC Membership Dues Only
$50

No expiration

MCC semester membership dues only (September to December 2025). Please pay now or by the date of the first reheasal you attend.


With this option, you can pay the semester music fee later, anytime before Monday, November 3.

MCC Music Fee Only
$25

No expiration

If you already paid the MCC semester membership fee, select this option to pay the MCC semester music fee only. Please pay anytime before Monday, November 3.

Add a donation for Maestro Productions, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!