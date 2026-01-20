Maestro Productions, Inc.

Offered by

Maestro Productions, Inc.

About the memberships

Madison Community Chorus (Spring Semester '26)

MCC Membership Dues & Music Fee
$75

No expiration

Combined MCC semester membership dues and music fee (January to May 2026). Please pay now or by the date of the first reheasal you attend.

MCC Membership Dues Only
$50

No expiration

MCC semester membership dues only (January to May 2026). Please pay now or by the date of the first reheasal you attend.


With this option, you can pay the semester music fee later, anytime before Monday, March 16 (see below).

MCC Music Fee Only
$25

No expiration

If you already paid the MCC semester membership dues, select this option to pay the MCC semester music fee only. Please pay anytime before Monday, March 16.

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