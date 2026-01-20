Madison Community Chorus (Spring Semester '26)

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About the memberships
No expiration
Combined MCC semester membership dues and music fee (January to May 2026). Please pay now or by the date of the first reheasal you attend.
No expiration
MCC semester membership dues only (January to May 2026). Please pay now or by the date of the first reheasal you attend.
With this option, you can pay the semester music fee later, anytime before Monday, March 16 (see below).
No expiration
If you already paid the MCC semester membership dues, select this option to pay the MCC semester music fee only. Please pay anytime before Monday, March 16.
$
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