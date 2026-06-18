Madison-Grant Alumni Association, Inc.

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Madison-Grant Alumni Association, Inc.

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Madison-Grant Alumni Association, Inc.- Corporate Sponsorship

Black Level Sponsor
$500

For Black Level sponsorship you will receive:

  • 2 All-Sports Passes for 2026-27
  • Recognition on the sponsor banner at the MG Outdoor Sports Complex
  • MG Alumni Assoc. Publicity
  • Logo/Name on MG Athletics Website
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Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000

For Gold Level sponsorship you will receive:

  • All Black level benefits plus- 1 Additional All Sports Pass (3 total)
  • Digital signage in Main Gymnasium
  • In game Public Address announcement
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Argyll Level Sponsor
$1,500

For Argyll Level sponsorship you will receive:

  • All Gold Level benefits plus- 1 Additional All-Sports Pass (4 total)
  • Digital scorer’s table signage at all indoor sporting events
  • Sponsored posts on MG Athletics & Alumni Association social media
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