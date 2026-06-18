Madison-Grant Alumni Association, Inc.- Corporate Sponsorship
For Black Level sponsorship you will receive:
- 2 All-Sports Passes for 2026-27
- Recognition on the sponsor banner at the MG Outdoor Sports Complex
- MG Alumni Assoc. Publicity
- Logo/Name on MG Athletics Website
For Black Level sponsorship you will receive:
- 2 All-Sports Passes for 2026-27
- Recognition on the sponsor banner at the MG Outdoor Sports Complex
- MG Alumni Assoc. Publicity
- Logo/Name on MG Athletics Website
For Gold Level sponsorship you will receive:
- All Black level benefits plus- 1 Additional All Sports Pass (3 total)
- Digital signage in Main Gymnasium
- In game Public Address announcement
For Gold Level sponsorship you will receive:
- All Black level benefits plus- 1 Additional All Sports Pass (3 total)
- Digital signage in Main Gymnasium
- In game Public Address announcement
Argyll Level Sponsor
$1,500
For Argyll Level sponsorship you will receive:
- All Gold Level benefits plus- 1 Additional All-Sports Pass (4 total)
- Digital scorer’s table signage at all indoor sporting events
- Sponsored posts on MG Athletics & Alumni Association social media
For Argyll Level sponsorship you will receive:
- All Gold Level benefits plus- 1 Additional All-Sports Pass (4 total)
- Digital scorer’s table signage at all indoor sporting events
- Sponsored posts on MG Athletics & Alumni Association social media
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