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Madras & Bridges High School Graduation Party

About this event

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Madras High School & Bridges Graduation Party's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

We will contact you after the auction

Pamper Me Please item
Pamper Me Please
$20

Starting bid

1/2 Hour Facial by KT Esthetics

Donated by: Kairi Alire - KT Esthetics

Shine and Style Collection item
Shine and Style Collection
$20

Starting bid

Set of Pureology Shampoo and Conditioner (33.8 oz - Valued at $115 each), Sea Salt Spray, Silver Bracelet

Shampoo and Conditioner Donated by: Opal Day Spa - Sara Gannon Aesthetics

Bracelet Donated by: Reynoso Jewelry

Sea Salt Spray Donated by: Megan Turner Madtown Barber

Suds and Scents Basket item
Suds and Scents Basket
$20

Starting bid

Basket full of soaps (4) , candle, hand soap, bath bomb, soap lift. Donated by: Penelope's

Green Thumb item
Green Thumb
$10

Starting bid

Plant pot, shovel, hand rake, 4 dahlia tubers


Donated by: Luna's Dahlias

Ultimate Game Night!!! item
Ultimate Game Night!!!
$30

Starting bid

Full game night package including cards, puzzle, cards, game, popcorn and all the toppings! Donated by: Urban Home

Aventure Away! item
Aventure Away!
$20

Starting bid

4 Action Passes

2 Ziplines

2 Bungee Jumps


Donated by: Mt Hood Adventure Park

2 Hour Massage Pamper Me Basket item
2 Hour Massage Pamper Me Basket
$50

Starting bid

2 Hour massage by Michelle Stensgar LMT (Valued at $145), Natural bristle brush, Young Living Reference book, Sample Young Living Thieves Cleaner, Young Living Mint Body Butter Sea Salt Scrub ($48), Young Living RC ($20) & Deep Relief Oils ($19).


Total Value of $257

Donated by: Michelle Stensgar - LMT

Morning Magic Bundle item
Morning Magic Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Starbucks Basket, 2 cups, coffee beans, $25 Gift Card Donated by: Travis & Ali Alire

Light up and Create item
Light up and Create
$25

Starting bid

2 canvas art kits with supplies, 3 candles and chocolates. Donated by: Imaginary Rebel Art Studio and Imaginary Rebel Candle and Soap Company

Reel Fun Night In item
Reel Fun Night In
$15

Starting bid

Popcorn Machine, $40 Madras Cinimas Card, Treat basket Donated by: Joel & Lyndsay Hessel

Tiny Home Getaway item
Tiny Home Getaway item
Tiny Home Getaway item
Tiny Home Getaway
$75

Starting bid

2 nights at Lake Simtustus Resort Tiny Home Resort


Donated by: Lake Simtustus

Milwaukee Fuel Dream Kit item
Milwaukee Fuel Dream Kit
$75

Starting bid

Amazing Set! 1 hammer drill/driver, 1 impact driver, 2 lithium batteries, 1 charger, carrying case

Donated by: Platt

Cooler Days Ahead item
Cooler Days Ahead
$30

Starting bid

1 Bumboo chair with canopy, Titan backpack cooler and 2 thermal cups Donated by: Signet Realty

Stay Shady item
Stay Shady
$20

Starting bid

Poster, Metal sign, Towel, Bandana, 3 sunglasses, Cup and $30 gift card Donated by: Initiave Brewing

Green Thumb Round Two item
Green Thumb Round Two
$10

Starting bid

Plant pot, shovel, hand rake 4 dahlia tubers

Donated by: Luna's Dahlias

Glam On The Go! item
Glam On The Go!
$15

Starting bid

Backpack, sunglasses 2 necklaces, brush, hairspray Donated by: Foxi's

Fitness Buff item
Fitness Buff
$15

Starting bid

3-month Gym Membership (Madras Fitness Center), Shirt, Football, Hat Donated by: Madras Fitness Center

Soak it up! item
Soak it up!
$25

Starting bid

4 Day use resort passes (Valued at $36 each = $144)

Pendleton Packable Blanket

Donated by: Kah-Nee-Ta

Happy Feet Escape item
Happy Feet Escape item
Happy Feet Escape item
Happy Feet Escape
$25

Starting bid

1 Hour Reflexology Session using Young Living Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils (Valued at $80) , Scrub brush, Young Living Deep Relief Roll (Valued at $41) on oil, head wrap & exfoliation glove.

Donated by: Michelle Stensgar LMT

Grill Master Meat Pack item
Grill Master Meat Pack
$35

Starting bid

20 Lbs Ranch Raised Summer Sausage & 10 lbs Bratwurst

(Valued at $240)

Donated by: Lawrence Ranch

Picture Perfect Package item
Picture Perfect Package item
Picture Perfect Package item
Picture Perfect Package
$40

Starting bid

1 - 30 minute Photo Session + 11x14 Mounted Lustre Print. (Valued at $380)

Donated by: Just B Imagery

Warm Home - Warm Coffee item
Warm Home - Warm Coffee
$20

Starting bid

Lamp, Plant, Macrame hanging plant holder, Bath and Body Candle, Happiness Here sign, $20 Cowboy Surf Coffee Card Donated by: Nartz Farm, Coffee Card donated by Willow Canyon Property Management

Your Next Masterpiece item
Your Next Masterpiece
$50

Starting bid

$300 Gift Certificate to Gold Star Tatoo in Madras - with Luis Haro. Donated by: Luis - Gold Star Tattoo

Griddle Up Goodness item
Griddle Up Goodness
$35

Starting bid

17" Cuisinart Outdoor Tabletop Gas Griddle (Valued at $130), BBQ Tools and $50 gift card to Oregon Beef

Donated by: Joel and Lyndsay Hessel

Tint Me! item
Tint Me!
$50

Starting bid

4 Door Sedan - Ceramic Window Tint. (Valued at $480)

Donated by: Street Image

Burger Break Bundle item
Burger Break Bundle
$15

Starting bid

$50 Beetle Bailey Burger Gift Card, $20 Cowboy Coffee Gift Card, Glass Tumbler Donated by: Beetle Bailey Burger and Coffee card donated by Willow Canyon Property Management

HIIT Me! item
HIIT Me! item
HIIT Me!
$20

Starting bid

Five class Punch card for HIIT Logic (Bend, Redmond, Tumalo)

Valued at $135

Donated by: HIIT Logic

Rock Out item
Rock Out
$50

Starting bid

10 yards of 3/4 Rock Donated by: Rocky Ridge

Boots & Brews item
Boots & Brews
$25

Starting bid

Grubs Waterproof Boots Mens size 8 / Womans size 7. $20 Cowboy Surf Coffee Card.

Donated by: Nartz Farm & $20 Surf Through Coffee card donated by Willow Canyon

Take Me Away item
Take Me Away item
Take Me Away
$40

Starting bid

$200 Gift Certificate to Crane Hot Springs Donated by: Nartz Farm

Glow Up - Diamond Glow item
Glow Up - Diamond Glow item
Glow Up - Diamond Glow item
Glow Up - Diamond Glow
$50

Starting bid

Diamond Glow Signature Treatment


Valued at $175


Donated by: Revivo Med Spa - Dr. P. Spencer

Glam on the go item
Glam on the go
$20

Starting bid

Montana Purse, 3 sets of earrings, Anne Klein wallet, small perfume set Donated by: Nartz Farm & Senior Parents

Check in and Cheers item
Check in and Cheers
$40

Starting bid

Inn at the Cross Keys Certificate for $195.99, set of 2 glasses and Riesling wine Donated by: Inn at the Cross Keys & Nartz Farm

Ink It Up item
Ink It Up
$40

Starting bid

$150 Gift Certificate Donated by: Back Door Studios - Redmond Oregon

Handy Hero Kit item
Handy Hero Kit item
Handy Hero Kit
$35

Starting bid

Large work bag, leather lined gloves, knee pads, Tool kit 17 piece including drill


Donated by: Avila General Construction LLC

Sip and Burger Bundle item
Sip and Burger Bundle
$15

Starting bid

$50 Beetle Bailey Burger Gift Card, $20 Cowboy Coffee Gift Card, Glass Tumbler Donated by: Beetle Bailey Burger and Coffee card donated by Willow Canyon Property Management

Coffee Run and Burger Fun item
Coffee Run and Burger Fun
$15

Starting bid

$50 Beetle Bailey Burger Gift Card, $20 Cowboy Coffee Gift Card, Glass Tumbler Donated by: Beetle Bailey Burger and Coffee card donated by Willow Canyon Property Management

Hand Painted Treasure & 2 art Pieces item
Hand Painted Treasure & 2 art Pieces item
Hand Painted Treasure & 2 art Pieces item
Hand Painted Treasure & 2 art Pieces
$20

Starting bid

Art Piece x3

Donated by: Jefferson County Art Association

Slice, Sip and Snuggle item
Slice, Sip and Snuggle
$15

Starting bid

Metal Thankful and Blessed Sign, Thermos, Blanket and $25 gift card to Madras Bowl

Donated by: Nartz Farm, Pizza Gift Card by Madras Bowl

Bowl, Bloom, Brighten Basket item
Bowl, Bloom, Brighten Basket
$15

Starting bid

$25 Madras Bowl Gift Card, Hempz Lotion, plant, Candle, Cup of Sunshine Donated by: Nartz Farm & Gift Card by Madras Bowl

Slice and Sip Bundle item
Slice and Sip Bundle
$10

Starting bid

Abby's Giant Pizza, glass tumbler, 4 Mt Dew and basket Donated by: Abby's Pizza and Nartz Farm

Commit to the fit item
Commit to the fit
$20

Starting bid

3 month membership Donated by: Madtown Fitness

Sharp Looks and Cool Drinks item
Sharp Looks and Cool Drinks
$15

Starting bid

Corkcicle Tumblers

$28 Madtown Barber Gift Certificate - Megan Turner


Donate by: Megan Tuner - Madrown Barber & Travis/Ali Alire

Heat, Eat and Treat Bundle item
Heat, Eat and Treat Bundle
$15

Starting bid

Tabletop fire, Smores kit, Uno Cards, Gloves, Hats, Socks and $24.00 Gift Card to Whiskey Pie Pizza Truck


Donated By: Whiskey Pie, Joel & Lyndsay Hessel, Nartz Farm

HIIT Me Round #2 item
HIIT Me Round #2 item
HIIT Me Round #2
$20

Starting bid

Five class Punch card for HIIT Logic (Bend, Redmond, Tumalo)
Valued at $135


Donated by: HIIT Logic

Glam and Go item
Glam and Go
$15

Starting bid

Wrangler Purse, Makeup, 2 sets of earrings, candle & $10 Wild Tribe Gift Card


Donated by: Nartz Farms and The Wild Tribe

Cozy Night Firepit item
Cozy Night Firepit item
Cozy Night Firepit item
Cozy Night Firepit
$75

Starting bid

MHS Manufacturing Students Sun Firepit

Donated by: MHS Manufacturing Students

Glow and Glam item
Glow and Glam
$20

Starting bid

$50 Bella's Salon - with Rosa

Set of 4 Soy Candles


Donated by: Bella's Salon - Rosa Padilla & Nartz Farm

Perks and Patties Bundle item
Perks and Patties Bundle
$15

Starting bid

$50 Beetle Bailey Burger Gift Card, $15 Coppers Coffee Card, Coppers Hat, Glass Tumbler

Donated by: Beetle Bailey Burger and Coffee card/hat donated by Coppers Coffee

Pamper Me Package item
Pamper Me Package
$25

Starting bid

Hempz Lotion, Vitamin C lotion, Hair Serum, Cuticle Oil, Chapstick and $100 Gift Card


Donated by: Kalon Salon

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