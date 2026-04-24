Madras High School & Bridges Graduation Party's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
1/2 Hour Facial by KT Esthetics
Donated by: Kairi Alire - KT Esthetics
Starting bid
Set of Pureology Shampoo and Conditioner (33.8 oz - Valued at $115 each), Sea Salt Spray, Silver Bracelet
Shampoo and Conditioner Donated by: Opal Day Spa - Sara Gannon Aesthetics
Bracelet Donated by: Reynoso Jewelry
Sea Salt Spray Donated by: Megan Turner Madtown Barber
Starting bid
Basket full of soaps (4) , candle, hand soap, bath bomb, soap lift. Donated by: Penelope's
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Plant pot, shovel, hand rake, 4 dahlia tubers
Donated by: Luna's Dahlias
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Full game night package including cards, puzzle, cards, game, popcorn and all the toppings! Donated by: Urban Home
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4 Action Passes
2 Ziplines
2 Bungee Jumps
Donated by: Mt Hood Adventure Park
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2 Hour massage by Michelle Stensgar LMT (Valued at $145), Natural bristle brush, Young Living Reference book, Sample Young Living Thieves Cleaner, Young Living Mint Body Butter Sea Salt Scrub ($48), Young Living RC ($20) & Deep Relief Oils ($19).
Total Value of $257
Donated by: Michelle Stensgar - LMT
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Starbucks Basket, 2 cups, coffee beans, $25 Gift Card Donated by: Travis & Ali Alire
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2 canvas art kits with supplies, 3 candles and chocolates. Donated by: Imaginary Rebel Art Studio and Imaginary Rebel Candle and Soap Company
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Popcorn Machine, $40 Madras Cinimas Card, Treat basket Donated by: Joel & Lyndsay Hessel
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2 nights at Lake Simtustus Resort Tiny Home Resort
Donated by: Lake Simtustus
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Amazing Set! 1 hammer drill/driver, 1 impact driver, 2 lithium batteries, 1 charger, carrying case
Donated by: Platt
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1 Bumboo chair with canopy, Titan backpack cooler and 2 thermal cups Donated by: Signet Realty
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Poster, Metal sign, Towel, Bandana, 3 sunglasses, Cup and $30 gift card Donated by: Initiave Brewing
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Plant pot, shovel, hand rake 4 dahlia tubers
Donated by: Luna's Dahlias
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Backpack, sunglasses 2 necklaces, brush, hairspray Donated by: Foxi's
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3-month Gym Membership (Madras Fitness Center), Shirt, Football, Hat Donated by: Madras Fitness Center
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4 Day use resort passes (Valued at $36 each = $144)
Pendleton Packable Blanket
Donated by: Kah-Nee-Ta
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1 Hour Reflexology Session using Young Living Therapeutic Grade Essential Oils (Valued at $80) , Scrub brush, Young Living Deep Relief Roll (Valued at $41) on oil, head wrap & exfoliation glove.
Donated by: Michelle Stensgar LMT
Starting bid
20 Lbs Ranch Raised Summer Sausage & 10 lbs Bratwurst
(Valued at $240)
Donated by: Lawrence Ranch
Starting bid
1 - 30 minute Photo Session + 11x14 Mounted Lustre Print. (Valued at $380)
Donated by: Just B Imagery
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Lamp, Plant, Macrame hanging plant holder, Bath and Body Candle, Happiness Here sign, $20 Cowboy Surf Coffee Card Donated by: Nartz Farm, Coffee Card donated by Willow Canyon Property Management
Starting bid
$300 Gift Certificate to Gold Star Tatoo in Madras - with Luis Haro. Donated by: Luis - Gold Star Tattoo
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17" Cuisinart Outdoor Tabletop Gas Griddle (Valued at $130), BBQ Tools and $50 gift card to Oregon Beef
Donated by: Joel and Lyndsay Hessel
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4 Door Sedan - Ceramic Window Tint. (Valued at $480)
Donated by: Street Image
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$50 Beetle Bailey Burger Gift Card, $20 Cowboy Coffee Gift Card, Glass Tumbler Donated by: Beetle Bailey Burger and Coffee card donated by Willow Canyon Property Management
Starting bid
Five class Punch card for HIIT Logic (Bend, Redmond, Tumalo)
Valued at $135
Donated by: HIIT Logic
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10 yards of 3/4 Rock Donated by: Rocky Ridge
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Grubs Waterproof Boots Mens size 8 / Womans size 7. $20 Cowboy Surf Coffee Card.
Donated by: Nartz Farm & $20 Surf Through Coffee card donated by Willow Canyon
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$200 Gift Certificate to Crane Hot Springs Donated by: Nartz Farm
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Diamond Glow Signature Treatment
Valued at $175
Donated by: Revivo Med Spa - Dr. P. Spencer
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Montana Purse, 3 sets of earrings, Anne Klein wallet, small perfume set Donated by: Nartz Farm & Senior Parents
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Inn at the Cross Keys Certificate for $195.99, set of 2 glasses and Riesling wine Donated by: Inn at the Cross Keys & Nartz Farm
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$150 Gift Certificate Donated by: Back Door Studios - Redmond Oregon
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Large work bag, leather lined gloves, knee pads, Tool kit 17 piece including drill
Donated by: Avila General Construction LLC
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$50 Beetle Bailey Burger Gift Card, $20 Cowboy Coffee Gift Card, Glass Tumbler Donated by: Beetle Bailey Burger and Coffee card donated by Willow Canyon Property Management
Starting bid
$50 Beetle Bailey Burger Gift Card, $20 Cowboy Coffee Gift Card, Glass Tumbler Donated by: Beetle Bailey Burger and Coffee card donated by Willow Canyon Property Management
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Art Piece x3
Donated by: Jefferson County Art Association
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Metal Thankful and Blessed Sign, Thermos, Blanket and $25 gift card to Madras Bowl
Donated by: Nartz Farm, Pizza Gift Card by Madras Bowl
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$25 Madras Bowl Gift Card, Hempz Lotion, plant, Candle, Cup of Sunshine Donated by: Nartz Farm & Gift Card by Madras Bowl
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Abby's Giant Pizza, glass tumbler, 4 Mt Dew and basket Donated by: Abby's Pizza and Nartz Farm
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3 month membership Donated by: Madtown Fitness
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Corkcicle Tumblers
$28 Madtown Barber Gift Certificate - Megan Turner
Donate by: Megan Tuner - Madrown Barber & Travis/Ali Alire
Starting bid
Tabletop fire, Smores kit, Uno Cards, Gloves, Hats, Socks and $24.00 Gift Card to Whiskey Pie Pizza Truck
Donated By: Whiskey Pie, Joel & Lyndsay Hessel, Nartz Farm
Starting bid
Five class Punch card for HIIT Logic (Bend, Redmond, Tumalo)
Valued at $135
Donated by: HIIT Logic
Starting bid
Wrangler Purse, Makeup, 2 sets of earrings, candle & $10 Wild Tribe Gift Card
Donated by: Nartz Farms and The Wild Tribe
Starting bid
MHS Manufacturing Students Sun Firepit
Donated by: MHS Manufacturing Students
Starting bid
$50 Bella's Salon - with Rosa
Set of 4 Soy Candles
Donated by: Bella's Salon - Rosa Padilla & Nartz Farm
Starting bid
$50 Beetle Bailey Burger Gift Card, $15 Coppers Coffee Card, Coppers Hat, Glass Tumbler
Donated by: Beetle Bailey Burger and Coffee card/hat donated by Coppers Coffee
Starting bid
Hempz Lotion, Vitamin C lotion, Hair Serum, Cuticle Oil, Chapstick and $100 Gift Card
Donated by: Kalon Salon
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