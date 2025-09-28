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Masjid Al-Furqaan

About this event

Madrasah Al-Furqaan Warren Tuition Payment

Monthly Tuition for 1 Child
$50

Please choose this option if you have only ONE child enrolled.

Monthly Tuition for 2 Children
$80

Please choose this option if you have TWO children enrolled.

Monthly Tuition for 3 Children
$100

Please choose this option if you have THREE children enrolled.

Monthly Tuition for 4 or more Children
$120

Please choose this option if you have FOUR or more children enrolled.

Other Payment
Pay what you can

If you are paying a different balance other than listed above, please use this option, enter the amount, and enter the student name

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