Madres, Mariachis, y Margaritas Silent Auction

Please Pick up in Silent Auction Section. If you bid online, we will coordinate pick up with you.
Borderland Brights: Art & Sole by Patrick Gabaldon
$25
Starting bid
$84.00 value. Get ready to bid on this vibrant 12x18 print, “Cotton Candy Skies of El Paso,” capturing the magic of an El Paso sunrise or sunset and the iconic mountain star. Also included are two pairs of comfy, colorful socks from the Sock | Club x Gabaldon Art collab—designed in El Paso and Austin, crafted with love using Southern-grown cotton. A true celebration of the borderlands!
This exclusive bundle is generously donated by Patrick Gabaldon, an artist and long-time supporter of Estrella del Paso, whose work reflects the energy and culture of our vibrant community.
Bid now to take home a piece of El Paso and support a cause close to our hearts!
Dulces Pensamientos
$30
Starting bid
$110 Value. Give Mom or Grandma a joyful Mother’s Day with a $50 Bath & Body Works gift card, a 3-piece fragrance set (lotion, body spray, and body wash in Imperfect Beauty scent, and two journal notebooks to hold treasured memories. A thoughtful donation by Angelica Rodriguez Hernandez and Anna Hey, two women from Estrella del Paso who are dedicated to uplifting and supporting their community. Bid now for for a meaningful gift!
Taste of Tradition
$30
Starting bid
$80 Value. A taste of El Paso’s iconic flavors! This basket features a $50 gift card to L&J Café—a beloved local staple serving authentic borderland cuisine since 1927—plus their signature salsa, a branded T-shirt, and two hand-painted mini cantaritos. The perfect way to spice up Mother’s Day with a side of hometown pride.
Bid now to savor the heart of El Paso! Visit ljcafe.com for their menu and location.
Serenity Awaits
$30
Starting bid
$150 Value. Give the mom in your life a blissful, relaxing escape at Float + Calm Spa! This exclusive package includes certificate valued at $100, treat yourself to a rejuvenating float session or soothing massage! Plus a a few more goodies, eye masks, essential oils and a scent diffuser to elevate her relaxation.
Bid now for the ultimate self-care experience!
Glow on the Go
$45
Starting bid
$160 Value. Polish your look with this luxe beauty basket from Cure!
Enjoy a $100 gift card to use toward any of their expert nail or spa services, paired with a glam collection of beauty must-haves. This set includes the Stila Stay All Day ArtiStix Micro Liner for bold, lasting eyes and the NARS Air Matte Ultra Lip Tint for the perfect look. You’ll also find refreshing face and eye masks, ideal for glowing up before your next visit.
Visit curenails.co or follow @curenailco to book your session.
Bid now for a chance to upgrade your beauty game with this fabulous bundle!
Guardians of Justice
$50
Starting bid
$165 Value. This powerful statue of Archangel Michael, from The Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe, New Mexico, symbolizes strength, protection, and justice. Donated by the passionate team at Affirmative Legal Services of Estrella del Paso, it represents their unwavering dedication to family-based immigration and the pursuit of justice. A meaningful piece that inspires advocacy, compassion, and the protection of families. Bid now for a symbol of hope and dedication!
Bare & Beautiful at the Dollhouse
$60
Starting bid
$205 Value. Give the mamácita in your life the ultimate Mother’s Day glow-up! This trendy self-care basket gives you the option between a full face wax (brows included) or DermaPlan, plus a custom facial with licensed esthetician Vanessa Marie at The Dollhouse EPTX. But wait, there's more—get your at-home spa night on with mask sheets, firming eye gels, and a nourishing body oil. Bid now and book your experience at dollhousetx.glossgenius.com or @thedollhouseeptx. Don’t forget to bring your voucher!
Radiant & Renewed at the Dollhouse
$65
Starting bid
$210 Value. Indulge in the ultimate Mother’s Day glow-up with a Brazilian wax & Vagacial followed by the ultimate glow up Microdermabrasion facial a Brazilian wax at The Dollhouse, guided by licensed esthetician and master waxer Vanessa Marie. Plus, enjoy an exfoliating body scrub and bath gloves to continue your self-care journey at home.
Bid now for a luxurious experience you deserve! Book your appointment at dollhousetx.glossgenius.com or @thedollhouseeptx. Please bring your voucher.
Elegance Redefined
$90
Starting bid
$350 Value. Treat the mom in your life to the ultimate luxury with this exclusive basket! Featuring a gift certificate valued at $175 and a luxe lash serum valued at $165, from Azul Med Spa East, paired with Lash Essentials Tool, and a chic black pouch for the perfect finishing touch. Elevate her self-care game this Mother’s Day!
Bid now to pamper her with the best in beauty and relaxation.
Visit azul-medspa.com for booking and more information.
Borderland Nights
$140
Starting bid
$460 Value. Acrylic and marker on canvas | 24” x 48” | Valued at $460
Borderland Nights by Diego Sebastian Martinez, aka DiegoRobot, is a bold tribute to the spirit of the borderlands—where cosmic skies, sacred symbols, and emotional depth collide. This vibrant piece captures love, grief, and heritage in every stroke.
Explore more at diegorobot.art or follow @diegorobot.
Bid now to own a powerful work that speaks to the soul of the Southwest!
Madonna & Child
$500
Starting bid
$1,700 Value. Mixed media on canvas (10" x 8", framed 18" x 16"). Celebrate the sacred bond between mother and child with Madonna and Child—an original mixed media piece by El Paso’s own Hal Marcus. Framed in an antique gold frame, this folk-style work radiates love, faith, and spiritual beauty.
Discover more at halmarcus.com or follow @halmarcusgallery. Bid now to get this one-of-a-kind original by a renowned local artist whose work honors the heart of our community!
Motherhood
$2,100
Starting bid
$6,000 Value | Reserve price: $2,000
Celebrate the essence of motherhood with this breathtaking hand-pailnted hand replicada metal frame original by Hal Marcus.
Mixed media on metal (39.5"" x 27.5"")
This one-of-a-kind piece radiates strength, love, and the vibrant spirit of the borderland.
It features a devoted mother and her two children, surrounded by maguey and flowers as they journey to the market, glowing with rich color and deep emotion.
Bid now to take home a powerful work by a beloved El Paso icon whose art uplifts and inspires.
