Madres, Mariachis, y Margaritas Silent Auction

$84.00 value. Get ready to bid on this vibrant 12x18 print, “Cotton Candy Skies of El Paso,” capturing the magic of an El Paso sunrise or sunset and the iconic mountain star. Also included are two pairs of comfy, colorful socks from the Sock | Club x Gabaldon Art collab—designed in El Paso and Austin, crafted with love using Southern-grown cotton. A true celebration of the borderlands! This exclusive bundle is generously donated by Patrick Gabaldon, an artist and long-time supporter of Estrella del Paso, whose work reflects the energy and culture of our vibrant community. Bid now to take home a piece of El Paso and support a cause close to our hearts!

